Isoflavones Market 2020 by Share, Trends, Size, Revenue and Progressing at a CAGR of almost 15%

Isoflavones

The “Isoflavones Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Isoflavones market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Isoflavones:

Isoflavones are organic compounds related to flavonoids, and are sourced from soybeans, red clover, chickpea, lentils, and green tea. Our Isoflavones market analysis considers sales from soybean isoflavones, chickpea isoflavones, and other segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of isoflavones in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, soybean isoflavones segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Soybean is considered a common source of isoflavones. Soybean isoflavones are popular owing to their health benefits such as promotion of heart health and maintenance of bone health, especially in post-menopausal women. These factors will significantly help the soybean isoflavones segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global isoflavones report has observed market growth factors such as issues associated with protein malnutrition, increasing demand for plant-based diet, and increasing obese population. However, limitations associated with isoflavones, unfavorable climatic conditions adversely affecting raw material production, and high prevalence of substitute products and services may hamper the growth of the isoflavones industry over the forecast period.

Isoflavones Market Manufactures:

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Fujicco Co. Ltd.
  • FutureCeuticals Inc.
  • and Koninklijke DSM NV.

    • Market Dynamics:

    Market Driver: issue associated with protein malnutrition

    Market Trend: increasing launch of products containing isoflavones

    Market Challenge: high prevalence of substitute products and services.

    Issue associated with protein malnutrition

    Rising cases of protein malnutrition have increased the demand for potential protein alternatives to conventional protein sources such as meat. This need gave rise to the extraction of isoflavones from sustainable protein sources. Protein malnutrition can cause health conditions such as chronic renal diseases. Consumption of isoflavones can reduce the risk of non-communicable chronic conditions. These factors are increasing the sales of isoflavone products, which will contribute to the growth of the global isoflavone market at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.

    Increasing launch of products containing isoflavones

    Myriad health benefits of consuming isoflavones have increased the incorporation of the organic compound in cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and food and beverages. Companies in these end-user segments are expanding their offerings with isoflavones. For instance, EQUELLE by Otsuka Pharmaceutical is a new non-prescription and non-hormonal supplement for the treatment of hot flashes and muscle pain associated with menopause. Therefore, the increasing launch of products containing isoflavones will improve sales for market vendors. This trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

    This report focuses on the global Isoflavones status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Isoflavones development in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To analyze global Isoflavones status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

    To present the Isoflavones development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

    To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

    Table of Contents of Isoflavones Market:

    Executive Summary

    Market Overview

    Market Landscape

    Market ecosystem

    Value chain analysis

    Market Sizing

    Market definition

    Market segment analysis

    Market size 2019

    Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

    Five Forces Analysis

    Five forces summary

    Bargaining power of buyers

    Bargaining power of suppliers

    Threat of new entrants

    Threat of substitutes

    Threat of rivalry

    Market condition

    Market Segmentation by Type

    Customer landscape

    Geographic Landscape

    Geographic segmentation

    Geographic comparison

    Market opportunity by geography

    Volume driver – demand led growth

    Market challenges

    Market trends

    Vendor Landscape

    Vendor landscape

    Landscape disruption

    Competitive scenario

    Vendor Analysis

    Appendix

