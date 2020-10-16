Isoflavones Market 2020 by Share, Trends, Size, Revenue and Progressing at a CAGR of almost 15%

The “Isoflavones Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Isoflavones market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Isoflavones:

Isoflavones are organic compounds related to flavonoids, and are sourced from soybeans, red clover, chickpea, lentils, and green tea. Our Isoflavones market analysis considers sales from soybean isoflavones, chickpea isoflavones, and other segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of isoflavones in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, soybean isoflavones segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Soybean is considered a common source of isoflavones. Soybean isoflavones are popular owing to their health benefits such as promotion of heart health and maintenance of bone health, especially in post-menopausal women. These factors will significantly help the soybean isoflavones segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global isoflavones report has observed market growth factors such as issues associated with protein malnutrition, increasing demand for plant-based diet, and increasing obese population. However, limitations associated with isoflavones, unfavorable climatic conditions adversely affecting raw material production, and high prevalence of substitute products and services may hamper the growth of the isoflavones industry over the forecast period.

Isoflavones Market Manufactures:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Cargill Inc.

Fujicco Co. Ltd.

FutureCeuticals Inc.

and Koninklijke DSM NV.

Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: issue associated with protein malnutrition

Market Trend: increasing launch of products containing isoflavones

Market Challenge: high prevalence of substitute products and services.

Issue associated with protein malnutrition

Rising cases of protein malnutrition have increased the demand for potential protein alternatives to conventional protein sources such as meat. This need gave rise to the extraction of isoflavones from sustainable protein sources. Protein malnutrition can cause health conditions such as chronic renal diseases. Consumption of isoflavones can reduce the risk of non-communicable chronic conditions. These factors are increasing the sales of isoflavone products, which will contribute to the growth of the global isoflavone market at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.

Increasing launch of products containing isoflavones

Myriad health benefits of consuming isoflavones have increased the incorporation of the organic compound in cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and food and beverages. Companies in these end-user segments are expanding their offerings with isoflavones. For instance, EQUELLE by Otsuka Pharmaceutical is a new non-prescription and non-hormonal supplement for the treatment of hot flashes and muscle pain associated with menopause. Therefore, the increasing launch of products containing isoflavones will improve sales for market vendors. This trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

This report focuses on the global Isoflavones status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Isoflavones development in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Isoflavones status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Isoflavones development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents of Isoflavones Market:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

