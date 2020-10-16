Categories
Phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors Market 2020 By Type, Region, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% and Forecast to 2023

Phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors

The “Phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors:

Phosphodiesterase inhibitors represent a drug class comprising drugs with a similar mechanism of action i.e. by inhibiting PDE enzymes. Our phosphodiesterase inhibitors market analysis considers sales from oral, topical, and other RoA. Our analysis also considers the sales of phosphodiesterase inhibitors in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the oral segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as low cost, and accurate dosage and stability will play a significant role in the oral segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global phosphodiesterase inhibitors market report also looks at factors such as growing adoption of poor lifestyle habits, rising prevalence of erectile dysfunction (ED), and availability of next-generation PDE inhibitors. However, potent drug interactions of PDE inhibitors, side-effects associated with PDE inhibitors, and launch of generics may hamper the growth of the phosphodiesterase inhibitors industry over the forecast period.

Phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors Market Manufactures:

  • Bayer AG
  • Eli Lilly and Co.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • and Vivus Inc.

    • Market Dynamics:

    Market Driver: rising prevalence of erectile dysfunction (ED)

    Market Trend: rising burden of chronic diseases

    Market Challenge: potent drug interactions of PDE inhibitors.

    Rising prevalence of erectile dysfunction (ED)

    The etiology of ED can be attributed to multiple factors, such as diabetes mellitus, testosterone deficiency, prostate cancer, obesity, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia. In addition, the consumption of certain medicines and substance abuse can lead to ED. As most of these factors are related to lifestyle changes, the prevalence of ED is increasing globally. Rapid urbanization, and the inherent lifestyle changes, along with high stress at the workplace are rendering young men more susceptible to ED. Thus, the increase in the incidence of ED is expected to boost the adoption of PDE inhibitors and drive the market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

    Rising burden of chronic diseases

    Chronic diseases are among the leading causes of death and contribute to a significant portion of annual healthcare expenditure. Rising healthcare costs associated with chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and prediabetes is expected to lead to an increase in the adoption of PDE5 inhibitors. Thus, an increase in the economic and health burden of these diseases will ensure continuous or increased use of PDE5 inhibitors for their remission, which will promote market growth during the forecast period.

    This report focuses on the global Phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors development in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To analyze global Phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

    To present the Phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

    To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

    Table of Contents of Phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors Market:

    Executive Summary

    Market Overview

    Market Landscape

    Market ecosystem

    Value chain analysis

    Market Sizing

    Market definition

    Market segment analysis

    Market size 2019

    Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

    Five Forces Analysis

    Five forces summary

    Bargaining power of buyers

    Bargaining power of suppliers

    Threat of new entrants

    Threat of substitutes

    Threat of rivalry

    Market condition

    Market Segmentation by Type

    Customer landscape

    Geographic Landscape

    Geographic segmentation

    Geographic comparison

    Market opportunity by geography

    Volume driver – demand led growth

    Market challenges

    Market trends

    Vendor Landscape

    Vendor landscape

    Landscape disruption

    Competitive scenario

    Vendor Analysis

    Appendix

