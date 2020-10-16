Categories
3D-Printed Footwear Market 2020 Size, Share, with Growing CAGR at about 19%, Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

3D-Printed Footwear

The “3D-Printed Footwear Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the 3D-Printed Footwear market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About 3D-Printed Footwear:

Our 3D-printed footwear market analysis considers sales for both men and women segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of 3D-printed footwear in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the men segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of numerous and various types of 3D-printed footwear for men will significantly help the segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global 3D-printed footwear report looks at factors such as the increasing number of new product launches, increasing emphasis on personalized 3D-printed footwear, and growing vendor focus on expanding DTC channels. However, challenges such as lack of in-house expertise, limited availability of 3D-printed footwear, and limited availability of materials to manufacture 3D-printed footwear may hamper the growth of the 3D-printed footwear industry over the forecast period.

3D-Printed Footwear Market Manufactures:

  • adidas AG
  • ECCO Sko AS
  • New Balance
  • Nike Inc.
  • and Under Armour Inc.

    • Market Dynamics:

    Market Driver: increasing emphasis on personalized 3D-printed footwear

    Market Trend: gaining momentum in the market is innovations in 3D printing

    Market Challenge: lack of in-house expertise.

    Increasing emphasis on personalized 3D-printed footwear
    Vendors are increasingly offering customized 3D-printed footwear to increase sales. Vendors are allowing customization of every component of 3D-printed footwear, ranging from the material used to the color to the sole. This factor is increasing the customer base for the market vendors. Therefore, increasing emphasis on personalized 3D-printed footwear will boost the growth of the market. The global 3D-printed footwear market is expected to record a CAGR of about 19% during the forecast period.

    Innovations in 3D printing
    Vendors are collaborating with 3D printing technology providers to manufacture 3D-printed footwear through additive manufacturing. To increase production volumes, enhance the operational cost, and reduce manufacturing time vendors and 3D printing technology providers are developing machines with simple controls and remote self-monitoring. Therefore, increasing innovations in 3D printing will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

    This report focuses on the global 3D-Printed Footwear status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D-Printed Footwear development in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To analyze global 3D-Printed Footwear status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

    To present the 3D-Printed Footwear development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

    To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

    Table of Contents of 3D-Printed Footwear Market:

    Executive Summary

    Market Overview

    Market Landscape

    Market ecosystem

    Value chain analysis

    Market Sizing

    Market definition

    Market segment analysis

    Market size 2019

    Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

    Five Forces Analysis

    Five forces summary

    Bargaining power of buyers

    Bargaining power of suppliers

    Threat of new entrants

    Threat of substitutes

    Threat of rivalry

    Market condition

    Market Segmentation by Type

    Customer landscape

    Geographic Landscape

    Geographic segmentation

    Geographic comparison

    Market opportunity by geography

    Volume driver – demand led growth

    Market challenges

    Market trends

    Vendor Landscape

    Vendor landscape

    Landscape disruption

    Competitive scenario

    Vendor Analysis

    Appendix

