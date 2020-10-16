Open-Angle Glaucoma Therapeutics Market 2020 by Share, Trends, Size, Revenue and Progressing at a CAGR of over 4%

The “Open-Angle Glaucoma Therapeutics Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Open-Angle Glaucoma Therapeutics market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Open-Angle Glaucoma Therapeutics:

Open-angle glaucoma is a condition of the eye that leads to progressive atrophy of the optic nerve in the presence of an open angle. Our open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market analysis considers sales from both prostaglandin analogs (PGAs) and non-prostaglandin analogs (NPAs). Our analysis also considers the sales of open-angle glaucoma therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the PGAs segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as first-line treatment option and increasing use of a combination of PGAs with other drugs will play a significant role in the PGAs segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market report looks at factors such as promising pipeline and recent approvals and increasing demand for combination drugs. However, uncertainties in the advances in glaucoma surgery, low patient adherence of topical medications, and asymptomatic nature of open-angle glaucoma may hamper the growth of the glaucoma therapeutics industry over the forecast period.

Open-Angle Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Manufactures:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allergan Plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Novartis AG

and Pfizer Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Increasing demand for combination drugs

Market Trend: development of the strategic alliances

Market Challenge: advances in glaucoma surgery.

Increasing demand for combination drugs

Combination drugs aim at different targets or pathways to combat the disease with minimal adverse effects. Moreover, they also improve tolerability, as two compounds can be employed below their individual dose thresholds. The demand for combination drugs will increase owing to their advantages, which will subsequently lead the market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Strategic alliances

The high prevalence of open-angle glaucoma and requirement of novel medication led pharmaceutical companies to focus on the development of new drugs to treat open-angle glaucoma. During the development of new drugs, numerous companies are forming collaborations with other companies, which will speed up the development process and also increase the investments in research. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

This report focuses on the global Open-Angle Glaucoma Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Open-Angle Glaucoma Therapeutics development in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Open-Angle Glaucoma Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Open-Angle Glaucoma Therapeutics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents of Open-Angle Glaucoma Therapeutics Market:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

