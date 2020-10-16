Automotive Purge Valve Market 2020 Manufactures, Types, Regions, with Growing CAGR at close to 4% and Forecast to 2023

The “Automotive Purge Valve Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Automotive Purge Valve market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Automotive Purge Valve:

A purge valve is a part of the evaporative emission control system in a vehicle, which allows fresh air to be drawn in through the canister (charcoal or carbon) to remove the harmful fuel vapor. Our automotive purge valve market analysis considers sales from both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Our analysis also considers the sales of automotive purge valve in Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the passenger vehicles segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as a rise in sales of hybrid vehicles will play a significant role in the passenger vehicles segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive purge valve market report also looks at factors such as environmental benefits of evaporative emission control systems, growing market for hybrid vehicles in APAC, regulatory standards on vehicular emissions. However, growing market for all-electric vehicles, reliability issues with purge valves leading to vehicle recalls, supply demand uncertainties in the automotive value chain may hamper the growth of the automotive purge valve industry over the forecast period.

Automotive Purge Valve Market Manufactures:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Eagle Industry Co. Ltd.

and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: regulatory standards on vehicular emissions

Market Trend: advanced simulation techniques in evaporation emission control systems

Market Challenge: supply-demand uncertainties in the automotive value chain

Regulatory standards on vehicular emissions

The growing environmental concerns and the shortcomings in the control of nitrous oxide and carbon monoxide emissions have led to the implementation of stringent emission standards over the years. Such emission standards are acting as a market driver, increasing the adoption rate of automotive purge valves. Governments in developed automotive markets such as North America and Europe are driving the deployment of stringent emission standards by putting a cap on the maximum permissible limits on harmful gases. Such regulatory norms and standards are driving the improvement and advances in the automotive evaporative emission control system market, which in turn, is expected to drive the automotive purge valve market at a CAGR close to 4% during the forecast period.

Advanced simulation techniques in evaporation emission control systems

Vendors and OEMs are incorporating superior evaporative emission control systems within vehicles’ exhausts systems, for which advanced simulation and analysis techniques are being used. In most evaporative emission control systems, an activated carbon canister is used to extract hydrocarbon emissions from the tank. Currently, OEMs are looking to optimize the size of these carbon canisters for the storage of hydrocarbons with the growing use of forced induction systems (supercharger and turbocharger) in engines. For optimization, advanced simulation techniques are being incorporated. Thus, the use of such advanced techniques and simulation models is expected to drive the improvement in design and engineering of evaporative emission control systems, thereby boosting the revenue for the automotive purge valve market during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Purge Valve status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Purge Valve development in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Purge Valve status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Purge Valve development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

