Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market 2020 Size, Share, with Growing CAGR at close to 37%, Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The “Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment:

Treating female sexual dysfunction linked to a hormonal cause might include estrogen therapy and androgen therapy while non-hormonal cause includes ospemifene (Osphena) and flibanserin (Addyi). Our female sexual dysfunction treatment market analysis considers sales from both non-hormonal therapy, and hormonal therapy. Our analysis also considers the sales of female sexual dysfunction treatment in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the hormonal therapy segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing use of drugs that lead to sexual dysfunction in women will play a significant role in the hormonal therapy segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global female sexual dysfunction treatment market report also looks at factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing awareness of female sexual dysfunction, approval and availability of drug to treat hypoactive sexual desire disorder. However, adverse effects of drugs used in female sexual dysfunction treatment, lack of approved drugs, social stigma associated with female sexual dysfunction may hamper the growth of the female sexual dysfunction treatment over the forecast period.

Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market Manufactures:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Duchesnay Inc.

Emotional Brain BV

Novo Nordisk AS

and Sprout Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Market Trend: increasing use of drugs causing sexual dysfunctions in women

Market Challenge: social stigma associated with female sexual dysfunction.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Female sexual dysfunctions can be caused due to various chronic diseases such as diabetes. Patients with diabetes may have several clinical conditions, including overweight, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, and atherogenic dyslipidemia, which are risk factors for sexual dysfunction in women. Therefore, rising prevalence of these conditions across the globe is expected to increase the patient pool with a large number of women having sexual dysfunctions, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global female sexual dysfunction treatment market at a CAGR close to 37% during the forecast period.

Increasing use of drugs causing sexual dysfunctions in women

There are several classes of drugs such as antidepressants, antipsychotics, antiepileptics, and contraceptives, which result in sexual dysfunction in women. Drugs such as beta blockers decrease sexual desire in women. Alpha-adrenergic drugs also reduce sexual desire and arousal in women. Similarly, antidepressants drugs cause sexual difficulties. Furthermore, the majority of sexual dysfunction is caused by dopamine receptor blockade. Thus, the use of such drugs will increase the incidences of sexual dysfunctions in women, thereby increasing the demand for drugs to treat sexual dysfunctions in women.

This report focuses on the global Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment development in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents of Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

