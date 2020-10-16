Cellulose Acetate Market 2020 By Type, Region, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Progressing at a CAGR of over 3% and Forecast to 2023

The “Cellulose Acetate Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Cellulose Acetate market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Cellulose Acetate:

Cellulose acetate is an acetate ester, which is produced from the reaction of natural cellulose with acetic anhydride. Our cellulose acetate market analysis considers sales from types of fiber and plastics. Our analysis also considers the sales of cellulose acetate in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the fiber segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing use of cellulose acetate in making filter tow will play a significant role in the fiber segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cellulose acetate market report looks at factors such as the growth of the textile industry in APAC, increase in demand for glass fibers from developing countries, and rise in demand for cellulose acetate for cigarette filter production. However, stringent regulations and policies, growth in awareness about health risks associated with cigarettes, and an increase in raw material prices may hamper the growth of the cellulose acetate industry over the forecast period.

Cellulose Acetate Market Manufactures:

Celanese Corp.

Daicel Corp.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: growth of the textile industry in APAC

Market Trend: product development of acetate filter tow

Market Challenge: increase in raw material prices.

Growth of the textile industry in APAC

The textile market is witnessing growth in countries in APAC such as India and China owing to the capacity addition by textile vendors. These textile manufacturers extensively use cellulose acetate as it is an inexpensive substitute for silk fiber. Numerous benefits of cellulose acetate such as its excellent strength and comfort will boost its application in the textile industry. This will lead to the expansion of the global cellulose acetate market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Product development of acetate filter tow

There is a rise in innovation and product development in the cellulose acetate filter tow market. Companies, including Celanese and Cerdia International GmbH (Cerdia International), have developed new products with improved performance and durability. Vendors are focusing on the production of biodegradable products due to the growing preference for eco-friendly acetate filter tow. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

This report focuses on the global Cellulose Acetate status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cellulose Acetate development in APAC,Europe, MEA, North America, South America,.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cellulose Acetate status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cellulose Acetate development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents of Cellulose Acetate Market:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

