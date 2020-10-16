Bleached Kraft Pulp Market 2020 Manufactures, Types, Regions, with Growing CAGR at almost 4% and Forecast to 2023

The “Bleached Kraft Pulp Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Bleached Kraft Pulp market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Bleached Kraft Pulp:

Bleached kraft pulp is a pulp produced from softwood and hardwood tree species by implementing the kraft pulping process, which is bleached later to produce BKP. Our kraft pulp market analysis considers sales from products including bleached softwood kraft pulp and bleached hardwood kraft pulp. Our analysis also considers the sales of kraft pulp in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the bleached hardwood kraft pulp segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high demand for carton boards and printing and writing papers across the globe will play a significant role in the bleached hardwood kraft pulp segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global kraft pulp market report looks at factors such as increased adoption of hygiene products, awareness of using eco-friendly products, and booming e-commerce and packaging industry. However, volatility in raw material prices, adverse effect of increased digitization, and depletion in forest land may hamper the growth of the kraft pulp industry over the forecast period.

Bleached Kraft Pulp Market Manufactures:

Celulosa Arauco y Constitución SA

Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA

Mondi Group

Suzano SA

UPM-Kymmene Corp.

Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: increased adoption of hygiene products

Market Trend: advent of smart packaging

Market Challenge: adverse effect of increased digitization.

Increased adoption of hygiene products

Change in the buying pattern of consumers, the participation of women in the labor force, and rise in the working population have resulted in an increased demand for hygiene products such as tissue papers. This drives the need for bleached kraft pulp as it is extensively used in the manufacturing of hygiene products. The increase in sales of hygiene products will lead to the expansion of the global kraft pulp market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Advent of smart packaging

Smart packaging has antimicrobial and antioxidation properties and is also equipped with embedded sensors to enhance product and customer safety. This is done by displaying the quality information of the food item and extending its shelf life. With the growing popularity of smart packaging, the use of specialty papers such as bleached kraft pulp papers will also increase. This is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

This report focuses on the global Bleached Kraft Pulp status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bleached Kraft Pulp development in APAC,Europe, MEA, North America, South America,.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bleached Kraft Pulp status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Bleached Kraft Pulp development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents of Bleached Kraft Pulp Market:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

