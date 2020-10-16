Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market 2020 Size, Share, with Growing CAGR at over 6%, Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The “Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Industrial Power Over Ethernet market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Industrial Power Over Ethernet:

Industrial Power over Ethernet is a network wherein the transmission of data and power occurs through a single cable between power sourcing equipment and a powered device. Our industrial Power over Ethernet market analysis considers sales from products including powered device and power sourcing equipment. Our analysis also considers the sales of industrial Power over Ethernet in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the powered device segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the applications of industrial Power over Ethernet in powered devices, including network cameras, RFIDs, badge readers, PLC, etc. will play a significant role in the powered device segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global industrial Power over Ethernet market report looks at factors such as rise in the adoption of IoT connected devices in industrial processes, increase in number of smart grid projects, and energy efficiency and flexibility. However, lack of stability in crude oil prices, threat of cyber-attacks, and technical limitations using industrial Power over Ethernet may hamper the growth of the industrial Power over Ethernet industry over the forecast period.

Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Manufactures:

Belden Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems

Inc.

STMicroelectronics International NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: increase in number of smart grid projects

Market Trend: emergence of smart factories

Market Challenge: technical limitations using industrial Power over Ethernet.

Increase in number of smart grid projects

Smart grid operators are increasingly adopting Power over Ethernet that can easily detect and react to local changes in power consumption. In addition, governments are encouraging these operators to deliver reliable and uninterrupted power supply by adopting smart grids. This will boost the need for Power over Ethernet in these grids and lead to the expansion of the global industrial Power over Ethernet market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Emergence of smart factories

Industries are focusing on achieving self-optimization of processes by transforming their production units to fully connected and flexible infrastructures. This drives the need for Ethernet protocols to achieve machine-to-machine and machine-to-cloud communications. The transitioning of these industries into smart factories is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Power Over Ethernet status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Power Over Ethernet development in APAC,Europe, MEA, North America, South America,.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Power Over Ethernet status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Power Over Ethernet development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents of Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

