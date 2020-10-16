Office Furniture Market 2020 by Share, Trends, Size, Revenue and Progressing at a CAGR of almost 6%

Categories
The “Office Furniture Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Office Furniture market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Office Furniture:

Our office furniture market analysis considers sales from distribution channels, including offline and online. Our analysis also considers the sales of office furniture in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of a wide variety of brands at multistore retail units and dealers will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global office furniture market report looks at factors such as the growing demand for modern and luxury furniture, an increase in the number of office spaces, and a growing demand for eco-friendly furniture. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials, high competition from regional brands and the threat of counterfeiting, and long product replacement cycle may hamper the growth of the office furniture industry over the forecast period.

Office Furniture Market Manufactures:

  • Herman Miller Inc.
  • HNI Corp.
  • KOKUYO Co. Ltd.
  • Okamura Corp.
  • Steelcase Inc.

    • Market Dynamics:

    Market Driver: growing demand for eco-friendly furniture

    Market Trend: increasing consumer preference for multifunctional and customized furniture

    Market Challenge: long product replacement cycle.

    Growing demand for eco-friendly furniture

    Office furniture manufacturers are increasingly adopting green solutions due to the growing demand for customized office furniture from recycled wood wastes and rising concern over increasing deforestation. The adoption of green solutions also helps them to comply with the guidelines set up by non-profit trade associations. The growing demand for eco-friendly furniture will lead to the expansion of the global office furniture market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

    Increasing consumer preference for multifunctional and customized furniture

    There is an increase in the demand for multifunctional, collaborative, and portable furniture due to the evolving consumer demands, shrinking workspace, rising number of startups, and implementation of evolved teaching methodology in international schools. The growing preference for customized furniture to support employee’s comfort and boost their efficiency is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

    This report focuses on the global Office Furniture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Office Furniture development in APAC,Europe, MEA, North America, South America,.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To analyze global Office Furniture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

    To present the Office Furniture development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

    To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

