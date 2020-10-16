Automotive Air Brake System Market 2020 Manufactures, Types, Regions, with Growing CAGR at close to 2% and Forecast to 2023

The “Automotive Air Brake System Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Automotive Air Brake System market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.
About Automotive Air Brake System:
Automotive air brake system that is used in medium- and heavy-duty vehicles use pneumatic pressure for stopping a vehicle. Our automotive air brake system market analysis considers the applications of automotive air brake system in trucks and buses. Our analysis also considers the sales of automotive air brake system in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the trucks segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of medium- and heavy-duty trucks will play a significant role in the trucks segment to maintain their market position. Also, our global automotive air brake system market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for heavy-duty vehicles, growing preference for air brake systems in medium-duty vehicles, and regulations on safety solutions of heavy-duty vehicles. However, the vehicle recalls due to potential air brake failure, increase in vehicle manufacturing cost leading to reduced profit margin, and growing adoption of electronically controlled braking systems in trucks and buses may hamper the growth of the automotive air brake system industry over the forecast period.
Automotive Air Brake System Market Manufactures:
Market Dynamics:
Market Driver: increasing preference for air brake systems in medium-duty vehicles
Market Trend: increasing preference for lightweight brake components
Market Challenge: vehicle recalls due to potential air brake failure
Increasing preference for air brake systems in medium-duty vehicles
Air brake systems are increasingly being deployed in medium-duty vehicles owing to the proven efficiency and performance of air brake systems in heavy-duty vehicles. The current hydraulic brake systems are incapable of generating enough power to halt fully loaded medium-duty vehicles and can cause safety-related issues. Such factors are increasing the demand for air brake systems in medium-duty vehicles, which will fuel the growth of the automotive air brake system market at a CAGR of close to 2% during the forecast period.
Increasing preference for lightweight brake components
Automotive OEMs have been focusing on improving vehicle efficiency, which has resulted in the growing preference for reducing the weight of vehicle components. Light weighting of components enhances vehicle performance and reduces the manufacturing cost for OEMs. Thus, the growing focus on light-weighting components is resulting in the need for lightweight airbrake systems, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
This report focuses on the global Automotive Air Brake System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Air Brake System development in APAC,Europe, MEA, North America, South America,.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive Air Brake System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive Air Brake System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
