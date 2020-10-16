Landing String Equipment Market 2020 By Type, Region, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Progressing at a CAGR of over 6% and Forecast to 2023

The “Landing String Equipment Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Landing String Equipment market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Landing String Equipment:

Landing strings are the heavy-duty thick wall drill pipes, which can be used for offshore oil and gas drilling purposes, landing heavy equipment on the seabed, and landing heavy casing strings in offshore wells. Our landing string equipment market analysis considers the applications of landing string equipment in shallow water, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater Our analysis also considers the sales of landing string equipment in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. In 2018, the deepwater segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in offshore deepwater oil and gas E&P projects will play a significant role in the deepwater segment to maintain its market position. Our global landing string equipment market report looks at factors such as the rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities, increase in global offshore rig count, and growing demand for oil and natural gas. However, the rise of renewable energy, difficulties involved offshore oil and gas production, and safety and environmental concerns associated with subsea E&P activities may hamper the growth of the landing string equipment industry over the forecast period.

Landing String Equipment Market Manufactures:

Expro Holdings UK 2 Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Superior Energy Services Inc.

Vallourec SA

Yantai Enerserva Machinery Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: increase in global offshore rig count

Market Trend: growing advances in landing string control systems

Market Challenge: rise of renewable energy

Increase in global offshore rig count

The recovery of crude oil prices has encouraged several oil and gas companies to increase their investments in new drilling projects. The increase in active offshore rigs has heightened the number of wells being drilled in offshore well sites, which has increased the demand for landing strings. Thus, the rise in global offshore rig count will be a key factor driving the growth of the global landing string equipment market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Growing advances in landing string control systems

The landing string equipment market is witnessing significant technological advancements in landing string control systems owing to the growing need for optimizing the use of landing string in subsea wells. Vendors are developing landing string control systems that offer enhanced well control and enable quick sealing and shutting of subsea wells during adverse weather conditions. These advances in landing string control systems are expected to fuel the demand for landing string equipment throughout the next five years.

This report focuses on the global Landing String Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Landing String Equipment development in APAC,Europe, MEA, North America, South America,.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Landing String Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Landing String Equipment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents of Landing String Equipment Market:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

