Brachytherapy Seeds Market 2020 Manufactures, Types, Regions, with Growing CAGR at almost 9% and Forecast to 2023

Brachytherapy Seeds

The “Brachytherapy Seeds Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Brachytherapy Seeds market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Brachytherapy Seeds:

Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. Our brachytherapy seeds market analysis considers the use of brachytherapy seeds in HDR brachytherapy and LDR brachytherapy. Our analysis also considers the use of brachytherapy seeds in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, HDR brachytherapy segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as convenience and cost-effectiveness will play a significant role in the HDR brachytherapy segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global brachytherapy seeds market looks at factors such as increasing incidences of cancer, technological advances in brachytherapy, and the advantages of brachytherapy over surgery and other forms of radiation. However, a lack of trained radiation oncologists, threat from alternatives, and unfavorable reimbursement policies may hamper the growth of the brachytherapy seeds industry over the forecast period.

Brachytherapy Seeds Market Manufactures:

  • Becton Dickinson and Co.
  • Eckert & Ziegler AG
  • IsoAid LLC
  • Isoray Inc.
  • Theragenics Corp.

    • Market Dynamics:

    Market Driver: technological advances in brachytherapy

    Market Trend: initiatives to increase awareness about and gain expertise in contemporary brachytherapy techniques

    Market Challenge: lack of trained radiation oncologists

    Technological advances in brachytherapy

    The development of remote after-loading systems and new radioactive sources and advancements in 3D imaging modalities and computer treatment planning systems have significantly improved the quality of brachytherapy procedures. For instance, the integration of 3D image-based (CT or MRI) guidance and real-time brachytherapy planning has enhanced the precision of applicator positioning and target delineation. Many such technological advancements are contributing to the growth of the global brachytherapy market size at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

    Initiatives to increase awareness about and gain expertise in contemporary brachytherapy techniques

    Several organizations across the world are undertaking initiatives to increase awareness about brachytherapy treatments and to gain expertise in contemporary brachytherapy techniques. For instance, the American Brachytherapy Society conducts annual meetings with clinicians to provide scientific data regarding the efficacy of brachytherapy at various stages. The meetings also provide information about various treatment options and an understanding of the benefits of brachytherapy. Such initiatives are expected to increase the awareness about brachytherapy and will positively influence the demand for brachytherapy seeds.

    This report focuses on the global Brachytherapy Seeds status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Brachytherapy Seeds development in Americas, APAC,EMEA.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To analyze global Brachytherapy Seeds status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

    To present the Brachytherapy Seeds development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

    To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

    Table of Contents of Brachytherapy Seeds Market:

    Executive Summary

    Market Overview

    Market Landscape

    Market ecosystem

    Value chain analysis

    Market Sizing

    Market definition

    Market segment analysis

    Market size 2019

    Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

    Five Forces Analysis

    Five forces summary

    Bargaining power of buyers

    Bargaining power of suppliers

    Threat of new entrants

    Threat of substitutes

    Threat of rivalry

    Market condition

    Market Segmentation by Type

    Customer landscape

    Geographic Landscape

    Geographic segmentation

    Geographic comparison

    Market opportunity by geography

    Volume driver – demand led growth

    Market challenges

    Market trends

    Vendor Landscape

    Vendor landscape

    Landscape disruption

    Competitive scenario

    Vendor Analysis

    Appendix

