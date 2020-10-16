Data Center Security Solutions Market 2020 Size, Share, with Growing CAGR at over 13%, Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The “Data Center Security Solutions Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Data Center Security Solutions market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.
About Data Center Security Solutions:
Data center security solutions comprise data center logical security solutions and data center physical security solutions. Our data center security market considers the implementation of logical security and physical security. Our analysis also considers the implementation of data center security solutions in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the logical security segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing adoption of cloud solutions will play a significant role in the logical security segment to maintain its market position. Also, our data center security market looks at factors such as the growing threat of cyber-attacks, need to comply with regulations, and increasing internet traffic and rising demand for digitalization. However, increasing threat landscape, physical security concerns, and cyber-attacks bypassing machine learning and use of AI in cyber-attacks may hamper the growth of the data center security solutions industry over the forecast period.
Data Center Security Solutions Market Manufactures:
Market Dynamics:
Market Driver: growing threat of cyber attacks
Market Trend: shift toward as-a-service model
Market Challenge: cyberattacks bypassing machine learning and use of AI in cyber attacks
Growing threat of cyber attacks
Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud solutions to achieve a reduction in overall operational costs and capital expenditure. However, enterprises that have adopted public cloud solutions have less control over the data. The increased adoption of public cloud services has increased the risk of cyber-attacks. This has increased the need for advanced security solutions in the cloud. To capitalize on this demand, vendors in the market are offering security solutions to ensure the security of the data in the cloud. The growing threat of cyber-attacks is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global data center security market size at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. However, the market’s momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth.
Cyber-attacks bypassing machine learning and use of AI in cyberattacks
Despite the implementation of advanced security solutions, hackers are finding ways to bypass security barriers. Hackers are leveraging machine learning and AI to evade the security spectrum of enterprises by modifying malware code during transit based on threat detections. This is posing a serious challenge to vendors in the global data center security market.
This report focuses on the global Data Center Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Security Solutions development in Americas, APAC,EMEA.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Center Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Center Security Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents of Data Center Security Solutions Market:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
