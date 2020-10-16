Cod Liver Oil Market 2020 By Type, Region, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% and Forecast to 2023

The “Cod Liver Oil Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Cod Liver Oil market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Cod Liver Oil:

Cod liver oil is extracted from the livers of Atlantic cod. Our cod liver oil market analysis considers the sales of cod liver oil through offline and online distribution channels. Our analysis also considers the sales of cod liver oil in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing emphasis on private label cod liver oil products will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our cod liver oil market looks at factors such as the rising number of private label brands, health benefits of cod liver oil, and increasing demand for cod liver oil in the cosmetics industry. However, risks associated with excessive consumption of cod liver oil, availability of substitute products, and quality maintenance issues associated with cod liver oil products may hamper the growth of the cod liver oil industry over the forecast period.

Cod Liver Oil Market Manufactures:

Barlean’s Organic Oils LLC

Carlson Laboratories Inc.

Nordic Naturals

Orkla ASA

Procter & Gamble Co.

Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: increasing health benefits of cod liver oil

Market Trend: increasing use of cod liver oil in aquaculture

Market Challenge: availability of substitute products

Increasing health benefits of cod liver oil

Cod liver oil is considered as a health booster for pregnant women. Consuming cod liver oil reduces the risk of post-partum depression and premature birth in women. It contains omega-3 fatty acids that aid in healthy neurological development and early vision development of the fetus. Also, the consumption of cod liver oil during pregnancy is known to reduce the risk of type 1 diabetes in children. Moreover, doctors prescribe cod liver oil supplements to reduce the symptoms associated with the deficiencies of vitamin A and D in children. The health benefits of cod liver oil is one of the crucial factors driving the growth of the global cod liver oil market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Increasing use of cod liver oil in aquaculture

Cod liver oil is widely used in aquaculture as a feed to meet the growing demand from the food industry. Cod liver oil contains omega-3 fatty acids and other essential nutrients that are beneficial for the development of farmed fishes, particularly marine fishes. Aquaculture is one of the fastest growing sectors in the food industry. This is expected to positively impact the growth of the global cod liver oil market size.

This report focuses on the global Cod Liver Oil status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cod Liver Oil development in Americas, APAC,EMEA.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cod Liver Oil status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cod Liver Oil development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents of Cod Liver Oil Market:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

