Therapeutic Vaccines Market 2020 Size, Share, with Growing CAGR at more than 19%, Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

About Therapeutic Vaccines:

The market is driven by the growing incidence of malignant and chronic diseases such as HIV, human papillomavirus, cancer, among others. Cancer is one of the malignant diseases that is claiming several lives across countries such as the US, the UK, and Denmark over the past few years. The prevalence of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s, asthma, diabetes, and multiple sclerosis are also increasing across the world. Such an increasing outspread of morbid ailments are increasing the demand for therapeutic vaccines. This is expected to drive the growth of the market at a CAGR of more than 19% during the forecast period.

Therapeutic Vaccines Market Manufactures:

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Immune Response BioPharma Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanpower Group Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: rising incidence and prevalence of diseases

Market Trend: rising number of strategic alliances among vendors

Market Challenge: availability of alternative therapies to treat diseases

Strong therapeutic pipeline

Key vendors in the therapeutics vaccines market are developing vaccines to resist the outbreak of several infectious and chronic diseases. Several drugs are in the late stage of clinical trials and are expected to receive marketing approval during the forecast period. For instance, Inovio Pharmaceuticals developed VGX-3100 to treat precancers in the cervix. The vaccine is currently in Phase III stage of clinical trials.

Availability of alternative therapies to treat diseases

The cost and time associated with developing a therapeutic vaccine is paving the way for the emergence of alternative treatments such as chemotherapy, and targeted therapies are widely used to treat various cancer types. Also, the availability of several US FDA approved drugs such as PROVENGE for the treatment of prostate cancer in men are hindering the growth of the market.

This report focuses on the global Therapeutic Vaccines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Therapeutic Vaccines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Therapeutic Vaccines development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents of Therapeutic Vaccines Market:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

