Data Center Storage Market 2020 by Share, Trends, Size, Revenue and Progressing at a CAGR of more than 28%

Data Center Storage

The “Data Center Storage Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Data Center Storage market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Data Center Storage:

The shift of preference from the legacy protocols like SAS/SATA to the Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe)-enabled storage solutions is one of the major factors driving the growth of global data center storage market size. NVMe protocol helps in accelerating data transfer between the processing system and SSDs over a high-speed Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCLe) bus. Backed with PCLe interface, NVMe-enabled SSD can connect to the host computer and achieve higher speeds when compared to the SATA interface. Unlike traditional storage solutions, NVMe-enabled SSDs have better storage as well as operational advantages. They consume less power and offer reduced latency along with higher input/output operations per second (IOPS). Such benefits are driving data center operators to adopt NVMe-enabled storage solutions in data centers. This is expected to support the growth of the global data center storage market size at a CAGR of more than 28% during 2019-2023.

Data Center Storage Market Manufactures:

  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • IBM Corp.
  • NetAPP Inc.

    • Market Dynamics:

    Market Driver: growing demand for Non-Volatile Memory Express-enabled storage solutions from data center operators

    Market Trend: implementation of AI in enterprises

    Market Challenge: high initial costs associated with the implementation of data center service operations

    Growing deployment of edge computing

    The high volume of data generated from end-user industries such as telecommunication, manufacturing, and energy has increased the demand for technologically advanced edge platforms. Many vendors in the market are developing more advanced edge platforms to improve the data management capabilities of their clients at the edge of the network. The growing deployment of edge computing is expected to increase the demand for storage solutions for data centers.

    High initial costs

    The high costs associated with the implementation of data center service operations is expected to hinder the growth of the global data center storage market. Such costs are considered to be recurring, including the regular expenditure on maintenance and operation. This has prompted companies to shut down their on-premises data centers and is discouraging newer enterprises to enter the market.

    This report focuses on the global Data Center Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Storage development in Americas, EMEA, APAC.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To analyze global Data Center Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

    To present the Data Center Storage development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

    To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

