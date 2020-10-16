Categories
School Bags Market 2020 By Type, Region, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Progressing at a CAGR of over 6% and Forecast to 2023

School Bags

The “School Bags Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the School Bags market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About School Bags:

Adoption of new teaching methodologies and increasing focus on extracurricular activities by schools are necessitating the use of laptops and tablets among students. Having to carry such electronic gadgets is increasing the weight of school bags, which is increasing the demand for lightweight bags among parents and school administrations. To cater to this demand, vendors are using advanced technologies and raw materials to develop lightweight school bags. For instance, several vendors are offering water repellent lightweight bags made of polyurethane. The growing demand for lightweight school bags is expected to drive the growth of the global school bags market size at a CAGR of over 6% during 2019-2023.

School Bags Market Manufactures:

  • DELSEY
  • LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton
  • Samsonite International SA
  • Targus Inc.
  • VF Corp.

    • Market Dynamics:

    Market Driver: growing demand for lightweight school bags

    Market Trend: introduction of exclusive designer school bags

    Market Challenge: presence of counterfeit products

    Increasing global literacy rate

    According to the World Bank Group, the global literacy rate among people within the age range of 15-24 years has increased by 6.89% during 1996-2016. Such growth in the literacy rate is indicative of the fact that the number of student enrolments in educational institutions will increase, which will a positive impact on the growth of the global school bags market size.

    Presence of counterfeit products (Me-Too brand)

    The growth of the e-commerce industry is easing the distribution of counterfeit products across various regions. Manufactured out of toxic and low-quality raw materials, counterfeit products imitate logo, and trademarks of genuine brands and are marketed at cheaper rates. While this is harming the reputation of vendors, it is also compelling them to reduce the market price of their products despite incurring a high production cost.

    This report focuses on the global School Bags status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the School Bags development in Americas, EMEA, APAC.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To analyze global School Bags status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

    To present the School Bags development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

    To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

    Table of Contents of School Bags Market:

    Executive Summary

    Market Overview

    Market Landscape

    Market ecosystem

    Value chain analysis

    Market Sizing

    Market definition

    Market segment analysis

    Market size 2019

    Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

    Five Forces Analysis

    Five forces summary

    Bargaining power of buyers

    Bargaining power of suppliers

    Threat of new entrants

    Threat of substitutes

    Threat of rivalry

    Market condition

    Market Segmentation by Type

    Customer landscape

    Geographic Landscape

    Geographic segmentation

    Geographic comparison

    Market opportunity by geography

    Volume driver – demand led growth

    Market challenges

    Market trends

    Vendor Landscape

    Vendor landscape

    Landscape disruption

    Competitive scenario

    Vendor Analysis

    Appendix

