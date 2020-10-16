School Bags Market 2020 By Type, Region, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Progressing at a CAGR of over 6% and Forecast to 2023

The “School Bags Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the School Bags market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About School Bags:

Adoption of new teaching methodologies and increasing focus on extracurricular activities by schools are necessitating the use of laptops and tablets among students. Having to carry such electronic gadgets is increasing the weight of school bags, which is increasing the demand for lightweight bags among parents and school administrations. To cater to this demand, vendors are using advanced technologies and raw materials to develop lightweight school bags. For instance, several vendors are offering water repellent lightweight bags made of polyurethane. The growing demand for lightweight school bags is expected to drive the growth of the global school bags market size at a CAGR of over 6% during 2019-2023.

School Bags Market Manufactures:

DELSEY

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton

Samsonite International SA

Targus Inc.

VF Corp.

Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: growing demand for lightweight school bags

Market Trend: introduction of exclusive designer school bags

Market Challenge: presence of counterfeit products

Increasing global literacy rate

According to the World Bank Group, the global literacy rate among people within the age range of 15-24 years has increased by 6.89% during 1996-2016. Such growth in the literacy rate is indicative of the fact that the number of student enrolments in educational institutions will increase, which will a positive impact on the growth of the global school bags market size.

Presence of counterfeit products (Me-Too brand)

The growth of the e-commerce industry is easing the distribution of counterfeit products across various regions. Manufactured out of toxic and low-quality raw materials, counterfeit products imitate logo, and trademarks of genuine brands and are marketed at cheaper rates. While this is harming the reputation of vendors, it is also compelling them to reduce the market price of their products despite incurring a high production cost.

This report focuses on the global School Bags status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the School Bags development in Americas, EMEA, APAC.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global School Bags status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the School Bags development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

