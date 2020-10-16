Integrated Traffic Systems Market 2020 Size, Share, with Growing CAGR at over 8%, Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The “Integrated Traffic Systems Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Integrated Traffic Systems market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Integrated Traffic Systems:

Integrated smart traffic systems are used for optimizing traffic flow on roadways. Our integrated traffic systems market analysis considers the adoption of solutions such as traffic monitoring system, traffic control system, and others. In 2018, the traffic monitoring system segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization will play a significant role in the traffic monitoring system segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global integrated traffic systems market looks at factors such as demand for effective traffic management due to the growing number of vehicles, increasing toll road expansion plans, and government initiatives for the development of intelligent transport system. However, higher setup cost and operating cost, risk of errors and security breach, and low product replacement cycle may hamper the growth of the integrated traffic systems industry over the forecast period.

Integrated Traffic Systems Market Manufactures:

Cubic Corp.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

SWARCO AG

Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Increasing toll road expansion plans

Market Trend: Increasing global road traffic congestion

Market Challenge: higher setup costs and operating costs

Increasing toll road expansion plans

Toll roads across the world are increasingly adopting devices such as LED displays, vehicle detection sensors, speed sensors, and display board sensors to effectively monitor the passage of vehicles. Several governments across the world have announced highway expansion plans as part of their strategic development projects. For instance, the National Highway Authority of India recently awarded the toll managing rights for one of its highways to a major company for thirty years. Many such toll road expansion plans are expected to drive the growth of the global integrated traffic systems market size at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Increasing global road traffic congestion

The rise in disposable income of people across the world has increased the sales of vehicles. The increasing number of vehicles has resulted in traffic congestion in urban areas. Several regional governments are implementing various effective techniques such as smart signaling, congestion detection, and electronic toll collection to mitigate traffic congestion. The increase in road traffic congestion across the world will have a positive impact on the growth of the market’s growth.

This report focuses on the global Integrated Traffic Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Integrated Traffic Systems development in Americas, APAC, EMEA.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Integrated Traffic Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Integrated Traffic Systems development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents of Integrated Traffic Systems Market:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

