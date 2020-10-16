Categories
Integrated Traffic Systems Market 2020 Size, Share, with Growing CAGR at over 8%, Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Integrated Traffic Systems

The “Integrated Traffic Systems Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Integrated Traffic Systems market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Integrated Traffic Systems:

Integrated smart traffic systems are used for optimizing traffic flow on roadways. Our integrated traffic systems market analysis considers the adoption of solutions such as traffic monitoring system, traffic control system, and others. In 2018, the traffic monitoring system segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization will play a significant role in the traffic monitoring system segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global integrated traffic systems market looks at factors such as demand for effective traffic management due to the growing number of vehicles, increasing toll road expansion plans, and government initiatives for the development of intelligent transport system. However, higher setup cost and operating cost, risk of errors and security breach, and low product replacement cycle may hamper the growth of the integrated traffic systems industry over the forecast period.

Integrated Traffic Systems Market Manufactures:

  • Cubic Corp.
  • FLIR Systems Inc.
  • Kapsch TrafficCom AG
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
  • SWARCO AG

    • Market Dynamics:

    Market Driver: Increasing toll road expansion plans

    Market Trend: Increasing global road traffic congestion

    Market Challenge: higher setup costs and operating costs

    Increasing toll road expansion plans

    Toll roads across the world are increasingly adopting devices such as LED displays, vehicle detection sensors, speed sensors, and display board sensors to effectively monitor the passage of vehicles. Several governments across the world have announced highway expansion plans as part of their strategic development projects. For instance, the National Highway Authority of India recently awarded the toll managing rights for one of its highways to a major company for thirty years. Many such toll road expansion plans are expected to drive the growth of the global integrated traffic systems market size at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

    Increasing global road traffic congestion

    The rise in disposable income of people across the world has increased the sales of vehicles. The increasing number of vehicles has resulted in traffic congestion in urban areas. Several regional governments are implementing various effective techniques such as smart signaling, congestion detection, and electronic toll collection to mitigate traffic congestion. The increase in road traffic congestion across the world will have a positive impact on the growth of the market’s growth.

    This report focuses on the global Integrated Traffic Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Integrated Traffic Systems development in Americas, APAC, EMEA.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To analyze global Integrated Traffic Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

    To present the Integrated Traffic Systems development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

    To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

    Table of Contents of Integrated Traffic Systems Market:

    Executive Summary

    Market Overview

    Market Landscape

    Market ecosystem

    Value chain analysis

    Market Sizing

    Market definition

    Market segment analysis

    Market size 2019

    Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

    Five Forces Analysis

    Five forces summary

    Bargaining power of buyers

    Bargaining power of suppliers

    Threat of new entrants

    Threat of substitutes

    Threat of rivalry

    Market condition

    Market Segmentation by Type

    Customer landscape

    Geographic Landscape

    Geographic segmentation

    Geographic comparison

    Market opportunity by geography

    Volume driver – demand led growth

    Market challenges

    Market trends

    Vendor Landscape

    Vendor landscape

    Landscape disruption

    Competitive scenario

    Vendor Analysis

    Appendix

