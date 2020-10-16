Embolization Coil Market 2020 By Type, Region, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% and Forecast to 2023

The “Embolization Coil Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Embolization Coil market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Embolization Coil:

Many governments are promoting the usage of the embolization coil through state-led initiatives and regulatory approval support by introducing favorable reimbursement policies. In the U.S, the government bodies such as the Medicare and Medicaid provide reimbursements for healthcare under the diagnostic-related group (DRG) and ambulatory payment classification (APC) payments. Physicians are reimbursed through the current procedural terminology (CPT) code for both inpatient and outpatient procedures. Most government and private organization policies cover around 75% of the cost of devices and treatment care. Nowadays, even developing economies such as China and India are also introducing reimbursement policies for the embolization coil. Thus, leading to an increase in procedures and simultaneously demanding for the use of advanced embolization coil. Our analysts have predicted that the embolization coil market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.

Embolization Coil Market Manufactures:

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cook Group Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Medtronic

Stryker Corp.

Terumo Corp.

Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: high demand for detachable coils

Market Trend: implementation of organic and inorganic strategies by market players

Market Challenge: complications associated with the use of embolization coils

Increasing incidence of aneurysms

Among the various types of aneurysm, aortic aneurysm and cerebral aneurysm are the most common types of aneurysm affecting the population globally. The brain aneurysm, which is caused due to a bulge of the blood vessel, is the most prevalent aneurysm among people aged 35-40 years. The prevalence rate for an aneurysm is more among smokers and patients with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, arterial defect, and aortic dissection conditions. Therefore, due to increasing incidences of aneurysm, disease diagnosis at an early stage and regular monitoring of patients are essential for identifying, treating, controlling, and limiting disease prevalence. The demand for therapeutic devices such as embolization coil to block the blood flow and prevent aneurysm from rupturing is expected to drive the market growth.

Complications associated with the use of embolization coils

Complications with embolization coils occur due to migration of coil, misplacement of coils, incomplete retrieval of the coil, coil stretching, limited coil length range, and non-target embolization. A few complications that are associated with the use of embolization coil include aneurysmal perforation and rupture, parent artery occlusion, cerebral embolism, coil migration neurological deficits such as stroke and death, and puncture site hematoma. Complications may also arise due to the functioning of the embolization coil due to mechanical failures. Regulatory bodies continue to receive reports related to device malfunction during embolization procedures. Considering all these factors, complications associated with the use of embolization coil may hamper the market growth.

This report focuses on the global Embolization Coil status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Embolization Coil development in Americas, EMEA, APAC.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Embolization Coil status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Embolization Coil development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents of Embolization Coil Market:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

