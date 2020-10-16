Categories
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market 2020 by Share, Trends, Size, Revenue and Progressing at a CAGR of over 6%

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics

The “Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics:

The gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics market has witnessed an increase in the use of therapeutics. The demand for therapeutics is expected to increase owing to the increasing advances in the research of targeted checkpoint inhibitors such as programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitors and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) inhibitors. For instance, the market is expected to benefit significantly from the anticipated launch of KEYTRUDA, a novel PD-1 inhibitor by Merck, during the first half of the forecast period. The drug has shown superior efficacy in the clinical stages for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. Also, these drugs are already approved for other indications and have been maintaining a blockbuster status. This would help these drugs to penetrate fast in the global gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics market after their approval and launch, thereby increasing the adoption of therapeutics during the forecast period. Our analysts have predicted that the gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market Manufactures:

  • Bayer AG
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
  • Merck & Co.
  • Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.

    • Market Dynamics:

    Market Driver: growing adoption of therapeutics

    Market Trend: increasing research funding

    Market Challenge: high treatment costs

    Increasing awareness campaigns

    Gastrointestinal stromal tumors are a rare type of cancer; hence, the awareness of the disease is deficient among the people. As a result, the diagnosis of the indication is often delayed until the late stages due to the lack of knowledge of the symptoms, which is leading to an increase in the challenges with the treatment. Therefore, the morbidity of the disease is high. To overcome this challenge, various organizations are conducting awareness campaigns at both regional level and global level. For instance. The Life Raft Group is a non-profit organization that focuses on providing information, educating medical professionals, and providing support to conduct innovative research for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The organization aims at reducing the time between the first appearance of the symptom to the diagnosis of the disease and between the diagnosis and the treatment. Similarly, the GIST Cancer Research Fund is another organization that is actively involved in increasing the awareness of the indication in the US. Hence, the growth in the number of awareness campaigns is leading to the increasing diagnosis of the disease during the early stages, which is resulting in more patients undergoing treatment on time, thus driving the market growth.

    High treatment costs

    A significant share of the global gastrointestinal stromal tumor’s therapeutics market is dominated by specialty drugs such as GLEEVEC, STIVARGA, and SUTENT. These drugs are priced very high when compared with traditional chemotherapy drugs due to their ability to target multiple proteins. Most of the patients, who do not have health insurance or access to patient assistance programs by vendors or governments, cannot afford the treatment using these drugs, which reduces the patient adherence and poses a challenge to the market growth. Also, the expected launch of various biologics is likely to increase the costs of treatment during the forecast period. The complex manufacturing process and high R&D costs of biologics often lead to vendors offering these drugs at a high price. These high treatment costs using therapeutics are expected to be one of the significant challenges to market growth during the forecast period.

    This report focuses on the global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics development in Americas, EMEA, APAC.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To analyze global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

    To present the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

    To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

    Table of Contents of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market:

    Executive Summary

    Market Overview

    Market Landscape

    Market ecosystem

    Value chain analysis

    Market Sizing

    Market definition

    Market segment analysis

    Market size 2019

    Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

    Five Forces Analysis

    Five forces summary

    Bargaining power of buyers

    Bargaining power of suppliers

    Threat of new entrants

    Threat of substitutes

    Threat of rivalry

    Market condition

    Market Segmentation by Type

    Customer landscape

    Geographic Landscape

    Geographic segmentation

    Geographic comparison

    Market opportunity by geography

    Volume driver – demand led growth

    Market challenges

    Market trends

    Vendor Landscape

    Vendor landscape

    Landscape disruption

    Competitive scenario

    Vendor Analysis

    Appendix

