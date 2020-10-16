Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market 2020 by Share, Trends, Size, Revenue and Progressing at a CAGR of over 6%

The “Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.
The gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics market has witnessed an increase in the use of therapeutics. The demand for therapeutics is expected to increase owing to the increasing advances in the research of targeted checkpoint inhibitors such as programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitors and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) inhibitors. For instance, the market is expected to benefit significantly from the anticipated launch of KEYTRUDA, a novel PD-1 inhibitor by Merck, during the first half of the forecast period. The drug has shown superior efficacy in the clinical stages for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. Also, these drugs are already approved for other indications and have been maintaining a blockbuster status. This would help these drugs to penetrate fast in the global gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics market after their approval and launch, thereby increasing the adoption of therapeutics during the forecast period. Our analysts have predicted that the gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.
Market Dynamics:
Market Driver: growing adoption of therapeutics
Market Trend: increasing research funding
Market Challenge: high treatment costs
Increasing awareness campaigns
Gastrointestinal stromal tumors are a rare type of cancer; hence, the awareness of the disease is deficient among the people. As a result, the diagnosis of the indication is often delayed until the late stages due to the lack of knowledge of the symptoms, which is leading to an increase in the challenges with the treatment. Therefore, the morbidity of the disease is high. To overcome this challenge, various organizations are conducting awareness campaigns at both regional level and global level. For instance. The Life Raft Group is a non-profit organization that focuses on providing information, educating medical professionals, and providing support to conduct innovative research for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The organization aims at reducing the time between the first appearance of the symptom to the diagnosis of the disease and between the diagnosis and the treatment. Similarly, the GIST Cancer Research Fund is another organization that is actively involved in increasing the awareness of the indication in the US. Hence, the growth in the number of awareness campaigns is leading to the increasing diagnosis of the disease during the early stages, which is resulting in more patients undergoing treatment on time, thus driving the market growth.
High treatment costs
A significant share of the global gastrointestinal stromal tumor’s therapeutics market is dominated by specialty drugs such as GLEEVEC, STIVARGA, and SUTENT. These drugs are priced very high when compared with traditional chemotherapy drugs due to their ability to target multiple proteins. Most of the patients, who do not have health insurance or access to patient assistance programs by vendors or governments, cannot afford the treatment using these drugs, which reduces the patient adherence and poses a challenge to the market growth. Also, the expected launch of various biologics is likely to increase the costs of treatment during the forecast period. The complex manufacturing process and high R&D costs of biologics often lead to vendors offering these drugs at a high price. These high treatment costs using therapeutics are expected to be one of the significant challenges to market growth during the forecast period.
This report focuses on the global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics development in Americas, EMEA, APAC.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
