Attention deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drugs Market 2020 By Type, Region, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% and Forecast to 2023

Attention deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drugs

The “Attention deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drugs Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the Attention deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drugs market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About Attention deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drugs:

The rising incidence rate of ADHD among children is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drugs market. The expansion of the patient pool with positive ADHD symptoms is fueling the demand for ADHD therapies. As per the CDC, in 2016. Approximately 9.4% of children aged 2-17 years were diagnosed with ADHD. Thus, a significant patient pool (aged between 12 and 17 years) rely on medications. This is expected to rise further with the increasing prevalence of the disease, thereby contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Our analysts have predicted that the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drugs market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.

Attention deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drugs Market Manufactures:

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Eli Lilly and Co.
  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
  • NEOS Therapeutics Inc.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

    • Market Dynamics:

    Market Driver: rising government support

    Market Trend: rising off-label use of ADHD medications among children

    Market Challenge: side-effects associated with ADHD therapeutics

    Rising government support

    The global ADHD drugs market is currently witnessing an increase in the number of government initiatives to promote the awareness of the disease and to fund drug development in the area of mental health therapeutics. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) supports the National Resource Center (NRC) on ADHD, a program designed to help children and adults with ADHD. The NRC program provides information, resources, and advice to parents on how to help their children with ADHD. Thus, the rising government support to help people with ADHD is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

    Lack of patient compliance with ADHD treatment

    The pharmacological (medications) treatment with neuro-stimulant drugs is considered as the gold standard for the treatment of ADHD in children and adults. However, the multiple dosing regimens associated with neuro-stimulant drugs, such as methylphenidate and amphetamine, and the timely dosing and long duration of the treatment are leading to a decrease in the patient compliance with these drugs. This leads to a decline in the consumption of ADHD drugs, thereby impeding the growth of the market.

    This report focuses on the global Attention deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drugs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Attention deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drugs development in Americas, EMEA , APAC.

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To analyze global Attention deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drugs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

    To present the Attention deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drugs development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

    To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

    Table of Contents of Attention deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drugs Market:

    Executive Summary

    Market Overview

    Market Landscape

    Market ecosystem

    Value chain analysis

    Market Sizing

    Market definition

    Market segment analysis

    Market size 2019

    Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

    Five Forces Analysis

    Five forces summary

    Bargaining power of buyers

    Bargaining power of suppliers

    Threat of new entrants

    Threat of substitutes

    Threat of rivalry

    Market condition

    Market Segmentation by Type

    Customer landscape

    Geographic Landscape

    Geographic segmentation

    Geographic comparison

    Market opportunity by geography

    Volume driver – demand led growth

    Market challenges

    Market trends

    Vendor Landscape

    Vendor landscape

    Landscape disruption

    Competitive scenario

    Vendor Analysis

    Appendix

