3D Printed Jewelry Market 2020 Size, Share, with Growing CAGR at over 26%, Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The “3D Printed Jewelry Market” research report offers the latest analysis regarding the current global market share, scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report mainly studies the size and development status of the 3D Printed Jewelry market, as well as opportunities, risks, challenges, market dynamics, supply chain and competitive landscape.

About 3D Printed Jewelry:

The growing adoption of 3D printing designing, manufacturing, and customization of products can be attributed to its ability in improving design efficiency and reducing manufacturing errors, time, and cost. 3D printing technologies have been adopted across different industries such as healthcare, automobile, defense, consumer products, machinery, and aerospace. Increased manufacturing speed is one of the major advantages of 3D printing technology when compared with traditional manufacturing methods. The low cost of manufacturing is another significant factor propelling the adoption of 3D printing technology among end-users across various industries. Therefore, 3D printing is finding wide applications in consumer goods such as jewelry, as it allows cost-effective, single-run production of custom jewelry. Thus, increasing adoption of 3D printing across industries will drive the growth of the global 3D printed jewelry market during the forecast period Our’ s analysts have predicted that the 3D printed jewelry market will register a CAGR of over 26% by 2023.

3D Printed Jewelry Market Manufactures:

Arlette Gold Ltd.

Imaginarium (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Nervous System Inc.

Shapeways Inc.

YIELD

Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: increasing adoption of 3D printing across industries

Market Trend: technological advances in 3D printing

Market Challenge: lack of trained professionals

Increasing popularity of e-commerce channels

The penetration of internet and the availability of smart gadgets increased access to online shopping platforms. Most of the vendors in the global 3D printed jewelry market are offering their products through online distribution channels. Wider internet penetration, increased consumer trust in online retail, faster shipping services, and the fragmentation of consumer choice play a significant role in global 3D printed jewelry market growth.

Lack of trained professionals.

To obtain high-quality finished products, the 3D printing in jewelry designing requires skilled technicians to deal with product design, material technology, and data management. Adequate knowledge about 3D printers and their functioning, material handling, pre and post-processing, and other skills are required for workers in additive manufacturing to ensure seamless operation. The lack of skilled manufacturing expertise and the unwillingness of people in the newer generations to enter the manufacturing sector have significantly increased the labor costs. Hence, many positions for technically skilled machine operators remain unfulfilled over long periods. Hence, these factors might pose a challenge for 3D printing technology, which, in turn, affect the growth of the global 3D printed jewelry market.

This report focuses on the global 3D Printed Jewelry status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printed Jewelry development in Americas, EMEA , APAC.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D Printed Jewelry status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D Printed Jewelry development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents of 3D Printed Jewelry Market:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2023

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

