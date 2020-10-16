ENHANCED OIL RECOVERY MARKET SIZE, EOR INDUSTRY REPORT & ANALYSIS, 2019-2025 | EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION, PULSE OIL, STATOIL, LUKOIL OIL COMPANY, CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY LP., PETROLEO BRASILEIRO S.A

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market” was launched by Adroit Market Research in December 2018. The market is segmented by Technology (Thermal, Gas Injection, Chemical, and Other EOR) by Application (Onshore and offshore) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) and Forecast 2019 to 2025.

The key participants are more inclined towards developing innovative technologies. For instance, the British Petroleum has developed the LoSal low-salinity water flooding technology that helps release the oil stuck in the clay. Such trends are likely to accelerate the market growth.

Global enhanced oil recovery market was valued at USD 94.12 billion in 2017. As a result of maximization of the oil recovery and extension of the life of oil field has driven the enhanced oil recovery market globally. Further, rising demand for global energy and growing efforts towards the reduction of carbon dioxide emission is anticipated to drive the market in coming future.

Global enhanced oil recovery market is projected to reach at USD 171.53 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2017 to 2025. Increasing number of matured wells and falling oil reserves are driving the global enhanced oil reserve market.

Enhanced oil recovery is proving to be a vital technique being applied in oil production globally, as production from mature filed is witnessing a downward spiral, and new hydrocarbons are not sufficient to match the mounting energy demand. Enhanced oil recovery process has enabled maximization of oil reserve recovery, and also improved the recovery factors. This process helps to maintain the optimum level of production and thereby increases the return on older investments.

Further, the widening gap between demand of crude oil and production is broadening. To overcome this gap companies are using enhanced oil recovery technologies for mining from reserves that exhibit heavy oil, irregular faultiness and have poor permeability. Further increasing number of matured wells coupled with the growing demand across the globe is expected to drive the enhanced oil recovery market growth between 2018 and 2025.

The operation and installation of enhanced oil recovery technologies include numerous components and products such as blowers, wellheads, chemical feeder systems, pumps, gas compressors, specialized storage vessels, steam generator and many other equipment. Some other significant products of EOR technology include oil recovery media such as alkali, surfactants, liquid nitrogen, CO2, polymers, and chemical.

The present infrastructure in EOR technology has rendered it expensive and uneconomical. This high cost has hampered its wider applicability however, when it will be economical, it can provide lower cost or equivalent barrels when compared to new Greenfield developments. For decades, this CO2-EOR technology is functional in the oil industry; and at present more than 169 CO2-EOR projects have been undertaken globally, and most of which are in Canada and the United States and

Globally, governments and regulatory bodies are taking initiatives for developing advanced technology and established infrastructure for oil production. Government of Asian countries such as China, Malaysia, India and Indonesia are offering flexibility in financial incentives and tax regimes to attract EOR technology companies to invest in enhanced oil recovery market.

Thermal enhanced oil recovery held the major share in enhanced oil recovery market in 2017, as it is one of the oldest technology which is used for extraction of oil from aged wells. Some other technologies such as gas injection and chemical recovery are growing at a substantial level owing to various advantages such as cost effectiveness and technology advancement.

Onshore application dominated the enhanced oil recovery market and held approx. 72% of the global share. Onshore zone has the presence of higher number of aged wells as compared to offshore, which has surged the requirements of these technologies. Though many offshore oil reserves and wells are also discovered in last few decades but due to high cost, companies are not able to increase the scope of EOR techniques in offshore area.

North America was leading in 2017 and is anticipated to show the same trend over the forecast future. The region is the industry leader owing to the existence of large number of aged wells and large scale development of non-renewable energy in North America.

The competitive landscape of the global enhanced oil recovery market was fragmented as of 2017. Many global and regional players compete to capture more of the global enhanced oil recovery market share. Some key players include ExxonMobil Corporation, Pulse Oil, Statoil, Lukoil Oil Company, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP., Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., Royal Dutch Shell plc, Cenovus Energy Inc., BP plc, Praxair Technology, Inc., ADNOC, Repsol and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

What does the report include?

The report focuses on enhanced oil recovery market technology and its application industries.

The study on the global enhanced oil recovery market includes qualitative factors such as import, exports, production and consumption of oil across the globe

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of enhanced oil recovery technology, application. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study assesses the dynamics and movement of the global enhanced oil recovery market across various geographies

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

