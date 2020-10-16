WEB HOSTING SERVICE MARKET IN SOUTHEAST ASIA AT A PROJECTED CAGR OF 14.4% BY 2025

The research report study covers the regional data analysis with respect to the market and gives the idea about leading regions in the market. This report also offers the Southeast Asia Web Hosting market future forecast, market status, growth opportunities, key players and key market.

The Southeast Asia Web Hosting market size is anticipated to raise from 1,551.0 USD Million to 4,667 USD Million at a CAGR of 14.4% over the prediction period. Growing technological advancements and rising usage of the online platform are the major factors of Southeast Asia Web Hosting market growth.

The Southeast Asia Web Hosting market report provides an in-depth overview of the market as well as several aspects of product segmentation based on a number of parameters. This research report also covers the estimation of aspects that are expected to influence the growth of the market in a constructive or undesired method. It also presents the past performance of the market, along with the forecasts from 2015 to 2025 based on the revenue, volume, growth prospects, challenges and opportunities in the market.

The Southeast Asia Web Hosting market is segmented on the basis of product, organization size, application, and geographical regions. Based on product, the market is sub-segmented into Shared Hosting, Collocation Hosting, Cloud Hosting, VPS Hosting, Web Site Builder, and Dedicated Hosting. By organization size, the market is classified as Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, and Small Enterprises. Based on application, the Southeast Asia Web Hosting market is categorized into BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defence, Government & Utilities, Consumer Electronics, and others. Among these, the IT & Telecom sector accounted for about 17.6% of the Southeast Asia web hosting market share in 2017.

On the basis of geography, the market has been sub-segmented into Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Rest of Southeast Asia. In between these, the Thailand region has dominated the market by contributing 42.73% of Southeast Asia web hosting market share in 2017, and it is expected to continue its position over the prediction period. Further, Indonesia is one of the most developed regions with the various rich markets in multiple industries such as e-commerce, travel & tourism, and others.

The report provides a detailed analysis of key players in the market which has been studied along with market share estimation. The advanced strategies adopted by the leading players operating in the Southeast Asia web hosting market for better business into the market have also been comprised in the report. This market has a number of leading players. The major players in the Southeast Asia web hosting market include AT&T, Amazon Web Service, Earthlink, Dreamhost, Google, Equinix, GoDaddy, A2 Hosting and others. This market is very fragmented and huge, strategic buyers are expected to look to combine their market position by enduring with their gaining strategies.

Key segments of the Southeast Asia web hosting service market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Web Site Builder

Shared Hosting

Dedicated Hosting

Collocation Hosting

VPS Hosting

Cloud Hosting

Organization Size Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Small

Medium

Large Enterprises

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Aerospace & Defence

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government & Utilities

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Others

Country Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Thailand

Singapore

Indonesia

Philippines

Malaysia

Vietnam

Rest of Southeast Asia

Web hosting is an internet hosting that enables businesses and individuals to make their online presence in the form of a website, accessible to the public via the internet. A website requires two things to be hosted or to become accessible to everybody i.e. Web space and bandwidth. Website files, HTML codes, images and everything else is stored in web space and in the web hosting industry, bandwidth denotes the amount of data, which can be transferred to and from a server or a website. It is the allocated internet bandwidth, which makes a website manageable and accessible to everybody online. The higher the bandwidth leads to better network services, connection, and system. Bandwidth requirements are directly proportional to the numeral of visitors, visiting the site. More hits on websites mean more bandwidth is required. Southeast Asia web hosting market was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

Dedicated web hosting typically offers an exclusive server along with builds and maintains the server, which further eliminates a business upfront cost. Dedicated web hosting guarantees maximum uptime for the user’s website by providing more stability and reliability. These factors further enhanced performance and security than any other hosting services like shared, VPS. This server has its own unique IP address. This service is mostly preferable by large running e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Alibaba that requires SSL for credit card processing. Dedicated web hosting service market is anticipated to grow at CAGR 14.7% during the forecast year.

