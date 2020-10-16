Luxury Fashion Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Gucci

Covid-19 Impact Update – Global Market Research Industry

Latest Research Study on Luxury Fashion Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Luxury Fashion Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Luxury Fashion. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Gucci bags, Rolex watches, Versace gowns etc. are the brands and fashion luxury products that signify money and status representing the Global Luxury Fashion Market. Luxury Fashion market has been in constant growth phase over the past several years. China is the largest consumer of luxury goods contributing 30% of the market share. ‘Luxury’ is a representation of what society determines this concept is. Luxury Fashion is defined as an established image in the mind of consumers that comprises association about a strong degree of exclusiveness, extraordinariness, superiority, aesthetics, rarity, price, and quality. Fashion brands are steady to adopt e-commerce while shoppers are more comfortable in buying high-end stuff online. With online collaboration, fashion companies have experienced a major decline in brick-and-mortar traffic resulting in reduced store operating costs, innovation in-store experience and re-evaluated store networks to attract customers.

Players Includes:

Louis Vuitton (France), Hermes (Germany), Gucci (Italy), Chanel (France), Rolex (UK), Cartier (France) and Prada (Italy).

Market Drivers

Rapid digital transformation and high-end traditional brands

Evolving consumer preferences and increasing disposable income

Market Trend

Chinese luxury consumers as “mix and match” shoppers, mixing high end-fashion with lower end premium products. This trend is expected to reach a billion people in China and India in the forecast period

Restraints

Uncertainty in the economic situation is the major factors that could hamper the market

Opportunities

The increasing cost of raw material and the rate of urbanization.

Challenges

Advancement in technology and the increasing shift towards digitalization in the fashion industry

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Market size by Revenue is expected to grow xx% in 2020 alone as demand is anticipated to be moderately affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. The downstream companies contend with restricted profit from falling consumer confidence, demand for industry products is expected to slow.

The Global IoT in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Clothing, Accessories, Footwear, Cosmetics, Others), Application (Male, Female, Children), Mode of Sale (Retail, Online), Distribution channel (Mono brand Stores, Department Stores, E-Commerce, Multi brand Boutiques, Airport)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Luxury Fashion Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Finally, Luxury Fashion Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Luxury Fashion Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



