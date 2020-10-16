COVID-19 Update: Global Licensed Merchandise Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: The Walt Disney Company, Meredith Corporation, PVH Corp., Iconix Brand Group, Authentic Brands Group, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Licensed Merchandise Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Licensed Merchandise market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Licensed Merchandise industry. Growth of the overall Licensed Merchandise market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Licensed Merchandise Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Licensed Merchandise industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Licensed Merchandise market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

The Walt Disney Company

Meredith Corporation

PVH Corp.

Iconix Brand Group

Authentic Brands Group

Universal Brand Development

Nickelodeon

Major League Baseball

IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company)

Sanrio

Sequential Brands Group

Westinghouse

General Motors

National Basketball Association

Electrolux

National Football League

Warner Bros. Consumer Products

The Pokémon Company International

Procter & Gamble

Ferrari

Ralph Lauren

Mattel

Ford Motor Company

BBC Worldwide

The Hershey Company

Stanley Black & Decker

PGA Tour

National Hockey League

Sunkist Growers

WWE

. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Licensed Merchandise market is segmented into

Apparels

Toys

Accessories

Home Decoration

Software/Video Games

Food and Beverage

Others

Based on Application Licensed Merchandise market is segmented into

Entertainment

Corporate Trademarks/Brand

Fashion

Sports

Others