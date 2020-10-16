Air Quality Control Systems Market size Witness Widespread Expansion During 2026

The global air quality control systems market was valued at $94,697.2 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $144,091.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%. Air quality is a vital aspect that needs to be conserved for both indoors and outdoors. The contaminated and harmful pollutants can result in adverse health effects. The industries such as cement manufacturing, chemical processing, power generation, semiconductor manufacturing, automotive, energy, oil and gas, agriculture and others, produce pollutants that require air quality control systems to control emission of gaseous pollutants in the atmosphere.

The key factor that drives the growth of global air quality control systems market is the demand for air filtration systems from the increasing medical and pharmaceutical industries. Furthermore, surge in awareness about the effects of air pollution on health and well-being of the population is propelling the demand for air quality control systems. Moreover, rules and regulations such as the Environmental Protection Law and the Vehicle Air Pollution Control Act, imposed by several governments for controlling emission & air pollution for environment protection are projected to offer remunerative opportunities for the market. On the contrary, the high initial investments and operating costs of the systems are anticipated to restrain the market.

The global air quality control systems market is segmented based on product, application, end-user industry, pollutant type, and region. Depending on product, the market is divided into indoor and ambient.

The ambient segment is anticipated to dominate the global air quality control systems market throughout the study period. The applications covered in the market include tunnels, air terminals, underground garages, public transportation systems, air pollution control, automobile, and others. The air pollution control segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of pollutant type, the market is segregated into gas, VOC, dust, and others. The gas type is estimated to hold a major share of the global air quality control systems market throughout the study period. By end-user industry, the market is categorized into powertrain management, energy & power, mining, agriculture, semiconductor, medical & pharma, commercial & residential, transportation, and others. T

he energy & power segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global air quality control systems market, and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

• Indoor

• Ambient

BY POLLUTANT TYPE

• Gas

• VOC

• Dust

• Others

BY END-USER INDUSTRY

• Powertrain Management

• Energy & Power

• Mining

• Agriculture

• Semiconductor

• Medical & Pharma

• Commercial & Residential,

• Transportation

• Others

BY APPLICATION

• Tunnels

• Air Terminals

• Underground Garages

• Public Transportation Stations

• Air Pollution Control

• Automobile

• Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

• Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Donaldson Company, Inc.

• ELEX AG

• GE Power

• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

• HAMON Group

• MANN+HUMMEL Intern. GmbH & Co. KG

• Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd (MHPS)

• Thermax Ltd.