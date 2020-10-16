Natural Food Preservatives Market size Remain Lucrative During 2026

Natural preservatives are naturally derived additives which are used in a wide range of products, such as snacks, bakery, confectionery, meat, seafood, poultry, and others to preserve the natural characteristics of food and increase their shelf life for storage.

In addition, natural food preservatives are used to avoid spoilage during transportation. The traditional natural ways of preservation include freezing, boiling, smoking, pasteurizing, pickling, and others. Sugar and salt are the earliest natural ways of food preservation that efficiently reduced the growth of bacteria in food.

Change in consumer preferences is expected to be a major factor that drives the demand for food preservatives. Increase in demand for convenience products has increased the demand for foods with longer shelf life, thus augmenting the demand for food preservatives. Rise in consumption of ready-to-eat food products has also driven the consumption of food preservatives in the recent past. Increase in demand for organic food products restrains the market growth as they often do not contain any preservatives.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, function, application, and region. By type, it is divided into salt, sugar, oil, honey, citric acid, vinegar and others. The others segment includes plant extracts and fruit extracts. By function, the market is segmented into antimicrobial, antioxidants, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is split into sea food, meat & poultry, bakery products, dairy products, snacks, beverages, fruits & vegetables, and others. The others segment is further divided into sauces, dressings, condiments, confectionery, and savory. The market analyzed for four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The prominent players in the global natural food preservatives market have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market. The key players in market have utilized partnerships and acquisitions to stay relevant in the global market. The key players operating in the global natural food preservatives market are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill, Inc, Kemin Industries, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle PLC., BASF SE, Corbion NV, Galactic SA, Biosecur Lab (Foodguard), and ITA 3 S.r.l.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2018 to 2026, to identify the prevailing natural food preservatives market opportunities.

• The key countries in all the major regions are mapped on the basis of their market share.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

• Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the natural food preservatives industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

• By Type

o Salt

o Sugar

o Oil

o Honey

o Citric Acid

o Vinegar

o Others

• By Function

o Antimicrobial

o Antioxidants

• By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ Germany

§ France

§ UK

§ Italy

§ Spain

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ China

§ India

§ Japan

§ Australia

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Brazil

§ UAE

§ Saudi Arabia

§ Rest of LAMEA