Cord Stem Cell Banking Market (Covid 19 Update) In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

Global stem cell banking market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 11.03% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The increased market growth can be identified by the increasing procedures of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), emerging technologies for stem cell processing, storage and preservation. Increasing birth rates, awareness of stem cell therapies and higher treatment done viva stem cell technology.

Global stem cell banking market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of inflammatory disease drug delivery market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global inflammatory disease drug delivery market are: NSPERITE N.V, Caladrius, ViaCord, CBR Systems, Inc, SMART CELLS PLUS, LifeCell International, Global Cord Blood Corporation, Cryo-Cell International, Inc., StemCyte India Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd, Cordvida, ViaCord, Cryoviva India, Vita34 AG, CryoHoldco, PromoCell GmbH, Celgene Corporation, BIOTIME, Inc., BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics and others

Stem cells are cells which have self-renewing abilities and segregation into numerous cell lineages. Stem cells are found in all human beings from an early stage to the end stage. The stem cell banking process includes the storage of stem cells from different sources and they are being used for research and clinical purposes. The goal of stem cell banking is that if any person’s tissue is badly damaged the stem cell therapy is the cure for that. Skin transplants, brain cell transplantations are some of the treatments which are cured by stem cell technique.

In September 2019, a notable acquisition was witnessed between CBR and Natera. This merger will develop the new chances of growth in the cord stem blood banking by empowering the Natera’s Evercord branch for storing and preserving cord blood. The advancement will focus upon research and development of the therapeutic outcomes, biogenetics experiment, and their commercialization among the global pharma and health sector.

Cord Stem Cell Banking Market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

All country based analysis of the cord stem cell banking market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of storage type, the market is segmented into private banking, public banking. On the basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into cord blood, cord blood & cord tissue. On the basis of services type, the market is segmented into collection & transportation, processing, analysis, storage. On the basis of source, market is bifurcated into umbilical cord blood, bone marrow, peripheral blood stem, menstrual blood. On the basis of indication, the market is fragmented into cerebral palsy, thalassemia, leukemia, diabetes, autism.

Cord stem cell trading is nothing but the banking of the vinculum plasma cell enclosed in the placenta and umbilical muscle of an infant. This ligament plasma comprises the stem blocks which can be employed in the forthcoming time to tackle illnesses such as autoimmune diseases, leukemia, inherited metabolic disorders, and thalassemia and many others.

Market Drivers

Increasing rate of diseases such as cancers, skin diseases and others

Public awareness associated to the therapeutic prospective of stem cells

Growing number of hematopoietic stem cell transplantations (HSCTs)

Increasing birth rate worldwide

Market Restraint

High operating cost for the therapy is one reason which hinders the market

Intense competition among the stem cell companies

Sometimes the changes are made from government such as legal regulations

In August, 2019, Bayer bought BlueRock for USD 600 million to become the leader in stem cell therapies. Bayer is paying USD 600 million for getting full control of cell therapy developer BlueRock Therapeutics, promising new medical area to revive its drug development pipeline and evolving engineered cell therapies in the fields of immunology, cardiology and neurology, using a registered induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform.

In August 2018, LifeCell acquired Fetomed Laboratories, a provider of clinical diagnostics services. The acquisition is for enhancement in mother & baby diagnostic services that strongly complements stem cell banking business. This acquisition was funded by the internal accruals which is aimed to be the India’s’ largest mother & baby preventive healthcare organization.

