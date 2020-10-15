Cardiovascular Digital Solutions Market Business Analysis | Hill-Rom Services Inc.; Uber Diagnostics; AliveCor, Inc.; Verily Life Sciences LLC

Cardiovascular Digital Solutions Market By Service Type (Unobtrusive Testing, CVD Health Informatics, Cardiac Rehab Programs), Components (Devices, Software), Deployment Type (Cloud-Based/Web-Based, On-Premise), End-Users (Homecare Settings, Ambulatory Care Centers, Hospitals, Clinics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2026

Global Cardiovascular Digital Solutions Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness programs from private & government organizations regarding the benefits of digital solutions in comparison to traditional healthcare systems.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cardiovascular digital solutions market are

iRhythm Technologies, Inc.;

Apple Inc.;

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY;

Hill-Rom Services Inc.;

Uber Diagnostics;

AliveCor, Inc.;

Verily Life Sciences LLC;

HeartFlow, Inc.;

Bardy Diagnostics, Inc.;

BioTelemetry, Inc.;

Nanowear, Inc.;

Koninklijke Philips N.V.;

Proteus Digital Health;

Cardiac Insight Inc.;

eviCore healthcare;

Bay Labs, Inc.;

Change Healthcare;

Medtronic

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, BioTelemetry, Inc. announced that they had acquired Geneva Healthcare for approximately USD 45 million. The company will be combined under the BioTelemetry, Inc.’s name and will expand the service offerings that will be provided by BioTelemetry, Inc. to the patients.

In April 2018, Proteus Digital Health announced the development and launch of 31 new digital healthcare solutions for a number of medical conditions and disorders. This significant launch of products will help patients to undertake the treatment for their medical conditions as it provides a better adoption rate in comparison to traditional drugs.

Market Definition: Global Cardiovascular Digital Solutions Market

Cardiovascular digital solutions can be defined as the integration and implementation of digital technologies, like smartphones, software, wearables, sensors, AI and virtual healthcare solutions. Through the help of digital healthcare systems the method of healthcare delivery can be transformed and streamlined to provide more efficient solutions.

Market Drivers

Increasing rate of prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of digital healthcare solutions instead of traditional ones is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Concerns related to the theft of data from these digital healthcare software and solutions; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Requirement of large funding amid lack of infrastructure in various developing regions; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Cardiovascular Digital Solutions Market

By Service Type

Unobtrusive Testing

CVD Health Informatics

Cardiac Rehab Programs

By Components

Devices Wearables Biosensor Technologies

Software

By Deployment Type

Cloud-Based/Web-Based

On-Premise

By End-Users

Homecare Settings

Ambulatory Care Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis: Global Cardiovascular Digital Solutions Market

Global cardiovascular digital solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cardiovascular digital solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global cardiovascular digital solutions market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

