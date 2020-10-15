Global Epigenetics-Based Kits Market Outlook 2020-In-Depth Insight Of Sales Analysis, Growth Forecast And Upcoming Trends 2026

A most recent review on Global Epigenetics-Based Kits Market is led covering different associations of the business from various topographies to think of 100+ page report. The examination is an ideal blend of subjective and quantitative data featuring key market improvements, challenges that industry and rivalry is looking alongside whole investigation and new open door accessible and may slant in Global Epigenetics-Based Kits Market showcase. The report connects the authentic information from 2013 to 2018 and anticipated till 2027*. Market analysis included here gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the fastest development amid the estimate forecast frame. And not to mention, before giving it to the end users, all this information is assessed and validated by the market experts.

Global epigenetics-based kits market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of investment being incurred on advancing the field of epigenetics industry.

Competitive Analysis:

Global epigenetics-based kits market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of epigenetics-based kits market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global epigenetics-based kits market are Zymo Research; Active Motif, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Promega Corporation; New England Biolabs; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; PerkinElmer Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Shivom Ventures Limited; AsisChem Inc.; Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.; EpiGentek Group Inc.; BioVision Inc.; GeneTex, Inc. among others.

Market Definition: Global Epigenetics-Based Kits Market

Epigenetics-based kits are the collection of reagents, antibodies and easy to use portable components. These kits help provide the basis of products utilized in the epigenetic-based research activities. Epigenetics is the category of research focused on identification phenotype changes of genes. This helps in detection modifications in different stages of gene processing wherein the patient is exposed to various ranges of chronic stresses.

Market Drivers

Increasing volume of old-age population worldwide; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growth in the application areas for epigenetics technology is another factor boosting the market growth

Focus of various organizations and authorities on enhancing the levels of expenditure being incurred on the research & development activities for epigenetic technology will also act as a market driver

High prevalence of target areas of applications such as chronic diseases and clinical diagnostics for these diseases will foster the market growth

Market Restraints

High costs of expenditure required for the purchasing and usage of epigenetics-based kits acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Lack of technically skilled individuals required for the successful implementation and utilization of epigenetics technology will hamper the market growth

Strict regulatory compliances present in the market for the commercialization of these products can also hinder the growth and demand of the market

Segmentation: Global Epigenetics-Based Kits Market

By Product

Bisulfite Conversion Kit

ChIP Sequencing Kit

Deep Sequencing Kit

Whole Genome Amplification Kit

RNA Sequencing Kit

Immunoprecipitation Kit

5-HMC & 5-MC Analysis Kit

Others

By Technology

DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

Large Non-Coding RNA

MicroRNA Modification

Chromatin Structures

By Application

Oncology

Solid Tumors

Liquid Tumors

Non-Oncology

Inflammatory Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Developmental Biology

Drug Discovery

Others

By End-Users

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Shivom Ventures Limited announced that they had partnered with Chronomics for offering Chronomics’ “EpiPlanner Epigenetic Test” inside the Shivom’s marketplace platform. This kit will help users detect the presence of DNA methylation during various changes in the environment and lifestyle of the consumer

In April 2016, EpiGentek Group Inc. announced the launch of two new kits for identifying the levels of DNA methylation and hydroxymethylation. The kits will be integrated into the company’s “MethylFlash” product range. These kits have been upgraded in terms of accuracy, cost-effectiveness, operating capabilities, convenience and safety while maintaining various advantages and benefits of its predecessor

