Compression Garments and Stockings Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2019-2029

Manufacturers in the global compression garments and stockings market enter into long-term contracts with raw material providers in order to ensure quality, purity, and continuous supply of raw materials, thereby maintaining the quality of the final products. This is one of the key findings in our new report titled “Compression Garments and Stockings Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2017 – 2027,” which focusses on the performance of the global compression garments and stockings market over a 10 year period from 2017 to 2027. The analysts of Future Market Insights have observed that the compression garments and stockings market is highly fragmented, with the presence of several small and local market players; besides, most of the market players have a countrywide business presence. After a detailed study of the market, our analysts have noticed that strengthening the product portfolio through mergers and acquisitions is the key strategy of manufacturers in the global compression garments and stockings market. For instance, BSN Medical signed an agreement with Tokyo-based Terumo Corporation, which is one of the world’s leading medical device manufacturers. Product innovation is another key approach adopted by leading market players in the global compression garments and stockings market. For example, in March 2015, Medi GmbH & Co KG received the iF DESIGN AWARD 2015 from iF International Forum Design GmbH for its Levamed stabili-tri ankle orthosis used to control the position and motion of the ankle.

One of the important factors we have observed while studying the global compression garments and stockings market is that due to the presence of extensive competition, market players are compelled to reduce prices, provide products with unique features, and create novel designs in compression garments. Further, companies are adopting a differential pricing strategy in various regions to gain larger market share. While inspecting the growth of the global compression garments and stockings market in various regions, our study has revealed that the MEA region is expected to record comparatively less growth at present; however, steadily increasing medical infrastructure has been identified as the most promising factor for future sustained growth of the MEA compression garments and stockings market.

Market Segmentation

Product

Compression Garments Upper Compression Garments Lower Compression Garments

Compression Stockings Anti-Embolism Compression Stockings Gradient Compression Stockings



Application

Varicose Vein

Wound Care

Burns

Oncology

Other Indications

Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Online Sales

Other Healthcare Facilities

Region

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Latin America

MEA

Report Structure

The primary focus of our report is a comprehensive market analysis that includes market value forecast, market size and Year-on-Year growth. Absolute $ opportunity is an important part of the market analysis and along with it, our analysts have also reviewed the compression garments and stockings price analysis by region. A well-defined market taxonomy segments the global compression garments and stockings market on the basis of product, application, distribution channel and region. In another section of the report, we take a deep dive into the key market dynamics and present our independent analysis of the various factors, challenges, and market trends that we feel will define the global compression garments and stockings market in the next few years. The subsequent sections quantify our analysis of the global compression garments and stockings market by presenting data on the market size along with key performance metrics.

We have devoted the last section of the report to study the market performance of some of the top companies operating in the global compression garments and stockings market. We have profiled a few of the leading market players and presented a detailed analysis of their overall business performance and a comprehensive evaluation of their short-term and long-term business and go-to-market strategies. This section is intended to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the competitive landscape of the global compression garments and stockings market.

Research Methodology

We have not considered the yearly change in the inflation rate while forecasting market numbers. We have considered the Weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) of compression garments and stockings to deduce market values. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, prevalence of cancer, Gross Domestic Product and others have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. We have used the bottom-up approach to assess market numbers in the global compression garments and stockings market and the top-down approach to counter-validate the reached market numbers. We have done in-depth secondary research to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. Our analysts have conducted extensive interviews with industry experts, key players, distributors and retailers to get a clear scenario of the global compression garments and stockings market.