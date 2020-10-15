Covid-19 Impact on Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market – Globally Growth Analysis 2020-2026 | Business Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Global Size Estimation, Industry Share, Trends Analysis by Top Countries Data

Global Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Summary

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. XYZResearch published a report for global Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Non-destructive Testing (NDT) industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The Olympus aims at producing XX Non-destructive Testing (NDT) in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, MISTRAS accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Request a sample of Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/1288088

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market?

Olympus

MISTRAS

INTERTEK

SGS

GE MEASUREMENT & CONTROL

NIKON METROLOGY

…

Access this report Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market @ https://www.arcognizance.com/report/post-pandemic-era-global-non-destructive-testing-ndt-market-sales-revenue-price-gross-profit-and-competitors-analysis-of-major-market-from-2015-2026

Major Type of Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Covered in XYZResearch report:

Ultrasonic

Radiography

Liquid Penetrant

Magnetic

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Oil & Gas

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Infra

For any other requirements, please feel free to contact us and we will provide you customized report.

Buy The Report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/1288088

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Ultrasonic -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Radiography -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Liquid Penetrant -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Magnetic -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Chapter Two: Global Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Assessment, by Segmentation

Chapter Three: Regional Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter Five: Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Competitive Analysis

Chapter Seven: Conclusion



To Check Discount of Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market @ https://www.arcognizance.com/discount/1288088

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance (ARC) is a trusted hub for research reports that critically renders accurate and statistical data for your business growth. Our extensive database of examined market reports places us amongst the best industry report firms. Our professionally equipped team further strengthens ARC’s potential.

ARC works with the mission of creating a platform where marketers can have access to informative, latest and well researched reports. To achieve this aim our experts tactically scrutinize every report that comes under their eye.

Contact Us:

Ranjeet Dengale

Director Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 403-4695, +91 90967 44448

Email: sales @ arcognizance.com

NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.