Global E-Compass Market Growth Factors, Business Developments, Segmentation And Technologies: Asahi Kasei Microdevice, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Honeywell International, Invensense

Global E-Compass Market is accounted for $9321.1 million in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% to reach $2521.1 million by 2023. Sensors used in consumer electronics, use of e-compasses in UAVs & AUVs and high demand for mineral explorations across the globe are fostering the market growth. However, widespread use of GPS technology and changing geomagnetic maps are deterring the market growth. Compass for autonomous cars coordination and usage in augmented reality and gaming applications provide lucrative growth opportunity for the market.

Based on Application, Surveying can be done for land, aeronautical, marine and mine surveying. It is important to know cutting and filling volumes in many surveys. Most underwater excavations are labor intensive and thus they need to accurately locate artifacts is paramount. Digital close range photogrammetry is an alternative method to volume calculation. Digital close range photogrammetry method is used for 3D surveying of objects.

Based on Product, Three Dimensional E-Compass uses a three-axis accelerometer and three axis magnetometer. The accelerometer measures the components of the earth’s gravity and the magnetometer measures the components of earth’s magnetic field. Since both the accelerometer and magnetometer are fixed on the Printed Circuit Board (PCB), their readings change according to the orientation of the PCB. The eCompass algorithms can therefore also be used to create a 3D Pointer with the pointing direction defined by the yaw and pitch angles.

North America and Europe represent significant growth revenues, attributed to high demand for advanced wearable devices and high per capita income in the regions. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period due to demand for portable electronics products.

Some of the key players in the Global E-Compass market are Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Honeywell International, Invensense Inc., Magnachip Semiconductor, MCube Inc, MEMSIC, NXP Semiconductors, Oceanserver Technologies, PNI Sensors Corporation, ST Microelectronics and Truenorth Technologies Ltd.

