Food Sorters Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2026 | TOMRA, Aweta, Bioretics

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Food Sorters Market Research Report: TOMRA, Aweta, Bioretics, Buhler, CFT Group, Compac, Duravant, Ellips Group (Elisam), Eshet Eilon, FUTURA, GREEFA, Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology, Henan Union International, InSight Sorters, InVision Automated Systems, Jiangxi Reemoon Technology, Kerian Machines, Minjiang Xingnong Machinery Manufacturing, Navatta Group, Quadra Machinery, Sorma Group, TERRASYSTEM, ThoYu, Unitec, VIODA, Yuanjiang Xing Nong Machinery Manufacturing, Zhengzhou First Industry

Global Food Sorters Market Segmentation by Product: Size Sorter Machine

Weight Sorting Machine

Appearance Quality Sorting Machine

Internal Quality Sorting Machine



Global Food Sorters Market Segmentation by Application: Fruit

Vegetable

Meat

Others



The Food Sorters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Food Sorters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Food Sorters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Food Sorters Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Food Sorters Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Food Sorters Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Size Sorter Machine

1.4.3 Weight Sorting Machine

1.4.4 Appearance Quality Sorting Machine

1.4.5 Internal Quality Sorting Machine

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Food Sorters Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Fruit

1.5.3 Vegetable

1.5.4 Meat

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Food Sorters Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Food Sorters Industry

1.6.1.1 Food Sorters Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Food Sorters Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Food Sorters Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Food Sorters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Food Sorters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Food Sorters Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Food Sorters Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Food Sorters Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Food Sorters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Food Sorters Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Food Sorters Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Food Sorters Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Food Sorters Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Food Sorters Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Food Sorters Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Food Sorters Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Food Sorters Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Food Sorters Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Food Sorters Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Food Sorters Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Food Sorters Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Food Sorters Production by Regions

4.1 Global Food Sorters Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Food Sorters Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Food Sorters Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Food Sorters Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Food Sorters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Food Sorters Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Food Sorters Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Food Sorters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Food Sorters Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Food Sorters Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Food Sorters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Food Sorters Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Food Sorters Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Food Sorters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Food Sorters Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Food Sorters Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Food Sorters Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Food Sorters Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Food Sorters Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Food Sorters Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Food Sorters Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Food Sorters Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Food Sorters Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Food Sorters Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Food Sorters Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Food Sorters Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Food Sorters Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Food Sorters Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Food Sorters Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Food Sorters Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Food Sorters Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Food Sorters Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Food Sorters Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Food Sorters Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Food Sorters Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Food Sorters Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Food Sorters Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Food Sorters Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Food Sorters Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Food Sorters Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 TOMRA

8.1.1 TOMRA Corporation Information

8.1.2 TOMRA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 TOMRA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 TOMRA Product Description

8.1.5 TOMRA Recent Development

8.2 Aweta

8.2.1 Aweta Corporation Information

8.2.2 Aweta Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Aweta Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Aweta Product Description

8.2.5 Aweta Recent Development

8.3 Bioretics

8.3.1 Bioretics Corporation Information

8.3.2 Bioretics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Bioretics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Bioretics Product Description

8.3.5 Bioretics Recent Development

8.4 Buhler

8.4.1 Buhler Corporation Information

8.4.2 Buhler Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Buhler Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Buhler Product Description

8.4.5 Buhler Recent Development

8.5 CFT Group

8.5.1 CFT Group Corporation Information

8.5.2 CFT Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 CFT Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 CFT Group Product Description

8.5.5 CFT Group Recent Development

8.6 Compac

8.6.1 Compac Corporation Information

8.6.2 Compac Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Compac Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Compac Product Description

8.6.5 Compac Recent Development

8.7 Duravant

8.7.1 Duravant Corporation Information

8.7.2 Duravant Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Duravant Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Duravant Product Description

8.7.5 Duravant Recent Development

8.8 Ellips Group (Elisam)

8.8.1 Ellips Group (Elisam) Corporation Information

8.8.2 Ellips Group (Elisam) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Ellips Group (Elisam) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Ellips Group (Elisam) Product Description

8.8.5 Ellips Group (Elisam) Recent Development

8.9 Eshet Eilon

8.9.1 Eshet Eilon Corporation Information

8.9.2 Eshet Eilon Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Eshet Eilon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Eshet Eilon Product Description

8.9.5 Eshet Eilon Recent Development

8.10 FUTURA

8.10.1 FUTURA Corporation Information

8.10.2 FUTURA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 FUTURA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 FUTURA Product Description

8.10.5 FUTURA Recent Development

8.11 GREEFA

8.11.1 GREEFA Corporation Information

8.11.2 GREEFA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 GREEFA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 GREEFA Product Description

8.11.5 GREEFA Recent Development

8.12 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology

8.12.1 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Corporation Information

8.12.2 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Product Description

8.12.5 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Recent Development

8.13 Henan Union International

8.13.1 Henan Union International Corporation Information

8.13.2 Henan Union International Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Henan Union International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Henan Union International Product Description

8.13.5 Henan Union International Recent Development

8.14 InSight Sorters

8.14.1 InSight Sorters Corporation Information

8.14.2 InSight Sorters Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 InSight Sorters Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 InSight Sorters Product Description

8.14.5 InSight Sorters Recent Development

8.15 InVision Automated Systems

8.15.1 InVision Automated Systems Corporation Information

8.15.2 InVision Automated Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 InVision Automated Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 InVision Automated Systems Product Description

8.15.5 InVision Automated Systems Recent Development

8.16 Jiangxi Reemoon Technology

8.16.1 Jiangxi Reemoon Technology Corporation Information

8.16.2 Jiangxi Reemoon Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Jiangxi Reemoon Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Jiangxi Reemoon Technology Product Description

8.16.5 Jiangxi Reemoon Technology Recent Development

8.17 Kerian Machines

8.17.1 Kerian Machines Corporation Information

8.17.2 Kerian Machines Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Kerian Machines Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Kerian Machines Product Description

8.17.5 Kerian Machines Recent Development

8.18 Minjiang Xingnong Machinery Manufacturing

8.18.1 Minjiang Xingnong Machinery Manufacturing Corporation Information

8.18.2 Minjiang Xingnong Machinery Manufacturing Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Minjiang Xingnong Machinery Manufacturing Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Minjiang Xingnong Machinery Manufacturing Product Description

8.18.5 Minjiang Xingnong Machinery Manufacturing Recent Development

8.19 Navatta Group

8.19.1 Navatta Group Corporation Information

8.19.2 Navatta Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Navatta Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Navatta Group Product Description

8.19.5 Navatta Group Recent Development

8.20 Quadra Machinery

8.20.1 Quadra Machinery Corporation Information

8.20.2 Quadra Machinery Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Quadra Machinery Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Quadra Machinery Product Description

8.20.5 Quadra Machinery Recent Development

8.21 Sorma Group

8.21.1 Sorma Group Corporation Information

8.21.2 Sorma Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.21.3 Sorma Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Sorma Group Product Description

8.21.5 Sorma Group Recent Development

8.22 TERRASYSTEM

8.22.1 TERRASYSTEM Corporation Information

8.22.2 TERRASYSTEM Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.22.3 TERRASYSTEM Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 TERRASYSTEM Product Description

8.22.5 TERRASYSTEM Recent Development

8.23 ThoYu

8.23.1 ThoYu Corporation Information

8.23.2 ThoYu Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.23.3 ThoYu Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 ThoYu Product Description

8.23.5 ThoYu Recent Development

8.24 Unitec

8.24.1 Unitec Corporation Information

8.24.2 Unitec Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.24.3 Unitec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Unitec Product Description

8.24.5 Unitec Recent Development

8.25 VIODA

8.25.1 VIODA Corporation Information

8.25.2 VIODA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.25.3 VIODA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 VIODA Product Description

8.25.5 VIODA Recent Development

8.26 Yuanjiang Xing Nong Machinery Manufacturing

8.26.1 Yuanjiang Xing Nong Machinery Manufacturing Corporation Information

8.26.2 Yuanjiang Xing Nong Machinery Manufacturing Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.26.3 Yuanjiang Xing Nong Machinery Manufacturing Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 Yuanjiang Xing Nong Machinery Manufacturing Product Description

8.26.5 Yuanjiang Xing Nong Machinery Manufacturing Recent Development

8.27 Zhengzhou First Industry

8.27.1 Zhengzhou First Industry Corporation Information

8.27.2 Zhengzhou First Industry Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.27.3 Zhengzhou First Industry Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.27.4 Zhengzhou First Industry Product Description

8.27.5 Zhengzhou First Industry Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Food Sorters Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Food Sorters Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Food Sorters Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Food Sorters Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Food Sorters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Food Sorters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Food Sorters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Food Sorters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Food Sorters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Food Sorters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Food Sorters Sales Channels

11.2.2 Food Sorters Distributors

11.3 Food Sorters Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Food Sorters Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

