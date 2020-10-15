Solar Garden Lights Market 2020- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026 | Anhui Longvolt Energy, Anteya Power, Bridgelux

“

The report titled Global Solar Garden Lights Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Solar Garden Lights market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Solar Garden Lights market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Solar Garden Lights market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Solar Garden Lights market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Solar Garden Lights report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Solar Garden Lights report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Solar Garden Lights market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Solar Garden Lights market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Solar Garden Lights market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Solar Garden Lights market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Solar Garden Lights market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Solar Garden Lights Market Research Report: Anhui Longvolt Energy, Anteya Power, Bridgelux, Chindo, COVIMED SOLAR, Cree, DEL ILLUMINATION, Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic, Enkonn Solar, Greenshine New Energy, Leadsun, LSI Industries Inc, LUXMAN, NEPC, Orion Solar, Philips, SBM Industrial Technology Group (SBM-SolarTech), SEPCO, Siatom Lighting, SIATOM Lighting Company, Signify Holding, SOKOYO, Solar G, Solar Lighting International, Su-Kam Power Systems, Suneco Green Energy, Tenghui OPTO-Electric(Baoding)Technology, Wipro Lighting

Global Solar Garden Lights Market Segmentation by Product: Mono- Photovoltaic Solar Pane

Polycrystalline Photovoltaic Solar Panel

Thin film Photovoltaic Solar Panel



Global Solar Garden Lights Market Segmentation by Application: Resideitial

Commercial



The Solar Garden Lights Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Solar Garden Lights market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Solar Garden Lights market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solar Garden Lights market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Solar Garden Lights industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solar Garden Lights market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solar Garden Lights market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solar Garden Lights market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solar Garden Lights Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Solar Garden Lights Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Solar Garden Lights Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Mono- Photovoltaic Solar Pane

1.4.3 Polycrystalline Photovoltaic Solar Panel

1.4.4 Thin film Photovoltaic Solar Panel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solar Garden Lights Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Resideitial

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Solar Garden Lights Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Solar Garden Lights Industry

1.6.1.1 Solar Garden Lights Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Solar Garden Lights Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Solar Garden Lights Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Solar Garden Lights Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Solar Garden Lights Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Solar Garden Lights Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Solar Garden Lights Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Solar Garden Lights Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Solar Garden Lights Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Solar Garden Lights Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Solar Garden Lights Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Solar Garden Lights Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Solar Garden Lights Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Solar Garden Lights Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Solar Garden Lights Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Solar Garden Lights Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Solar Garden Lights Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Solar Garden Lights Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Solar Garden Lights Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solar Garden Lights Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Solar Garden Lights Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Solar Garden Lights Production by Regions

4.1 Global Solar Garden Lights Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Solar Garden Lights Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Solar Garden Lights Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Solar Garden Lights Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Solar Garden Lights Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Solar Garden Lights Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Solar Garden Lights Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Solar Garden Lights Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Solar Garden Lights Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Solar Garden Lights Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Solar Garden Lights Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Solar Garden Lights Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Solar Garden Lights Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Solar Garden Lights Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Solar Garden Lights Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Solar Garden Lights Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Solar Garden Lights Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Solar Garden Lights Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Solar Garden Lights Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Solar Garden Lights Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Solar Garden Lights Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Solar Garden Lights Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Solar Garden Lights Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Solar Garden Lights Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Solar Garden Lights Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Solar Garden Lights Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Solar Garden Lights Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Garden Lights Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Garden Lights Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Solar Garden Lights Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Solar Garden Lights Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Solar Garden Lights Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Solar Garden Lights Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Solar Garden Lights Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Solar Garden Lights Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Solar Garden Lights Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Solar Garden Lights Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Solar Garden Lights Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Solar Garden Lights Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Solar Garden Lights Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Anhui Longvolt Energy

8.1.1 Anhui Longvolt Energy Corporation Information

8.1.2 Anhui Longvolt Energy Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Anhui Longvolt Energy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Anhui Longvolt Energy Product Description

8.1.5 Anhui Longvolt Energy Recent Development

8.2 Anteya Power

8.2.1 Anteya Power Corporation Information

8.2.2 Anteya Power Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Anteya Power Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Anteya Power Product Description

8.2.5 Anteya Power Recent Development

8.3 Bridgelux

8.3.1 Bridgelux Corporation Information

8.3.2 Bridgelux Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Bridgelux Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Bridgelux Product Description

8.3.5 Bridgelux Recent Development

8.4 Chindo

8.4.1 Chindo Corporation Information

8.4.2 Chindo Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Chindo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Chindo Product Description

8.4.5 Chindo Recent Development

8.5 COVIMED SOLAR

8.5.1 COVIMED SOLAR Corporation Information

8.5.2 COVIMED SOLAR Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 COVIMED SOLAR Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 COVIMED SOLAR Product Description

8.5.5 COVIMED SOLAR Recent Development

8.6 Cree

8.6.1 Cree Corporation Information

8.6.2 Cree Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Cree Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Cree Product Description

8.6.5 Cree Recent Development

8.7 DEL ILLUMINATION

8.7.1 DEL ILLUMINATION Corporation Information

8.7.2 DEL ILLUMINATION Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 DEL ILLUMINATION Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 DEL ILLUMINATION Product Description

8.7.5 DEL ILLUMINATION Recent Development

8.8 Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic

8.8.1 Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic Corporation Information

8.8.2 Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic Product Description

8.8.5 Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic Recent Development

8.9 Enkonn Solar

8.9.1 Enkonn Solar Corporation Information

8.9.2 Enkonn Solar Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Enkonn Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Enkonn Solar Product Description

8.9.5 Enkonn Solar Recent Development

8.10 Greenshine New Energy

8.10.1 Greenshine New Energy Corporation Information

8.10.2 Greenshine New Energy Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Greenshine New Energy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Greenshine New Energy Product Description

8.10.5 Greenshine New Energy Recent Development

8.11 Leadsun

8.11.1 Leadsun Corporation Information

8.11.2 Leadsun Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Leadsun Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Leadsun Product Description

8.11.5 Leadsun Recent Development

8.12 LSI Industries Inc

8.12.1 LSI Industries Inc Corporation Information

8.12.2 LSI Industries Inc Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 LSI Industries Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 LSI Industries Inc Product Description

8.12.5 LSI Industries Inc Recent Development

8.13 LUXMAN

8.13.1 LUXMAN Corporation Information

8.13.2 LUXMAN Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 LUXMAN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 LUXMAN Product Description

8.13.5 LUXMAN Recent Development

8.14 NEPC

8.14.1 NEPC Corporation Information

8.14.2 NEPC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 NEPC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 NEPC Product Description

8.14.5 NEPC Recent Development

8.15 Orion Solar

8.15.1 Orion Solar Corporation Information

8.15.2 Orion Solar Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Orion Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Orion Solar Product Description

8.15.5 Orion Solar Recent Development

8.16 Philips

8.16.1 Philips Corporation Information

8.16.2 Philips Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Philips Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Philips Product Description

8.16.5 Philips Recent Development

8.17 SBM Industrial Technology Group (SBM-SolarTech)

8.17.1 SBM Industrial Technology Group (SBM-SolarTech) Corporation Information

8.17.2 SBM Industrial Technology Group (SBM-SolarTech) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 SBM Industrial Technology Group (SBM-SolarTech) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 SBM Industrial Technology Group (SBM-SolarTech) Product Description

8.17.5 SBM Industrial Technology Group (SBM-SolarTech) Recent Development

8.18 SEPCO

8.18.1 SEPCO Corporation Information

8.18.2 SEPCO Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 SEPCO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 SEPCO Product Description

8.18.5 SEPCO Recent Development

8.19 Siatom Lighting

8.19.1 Siatom Lighting Corporation Information

8.19.2 Siatom Lighting Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Siatom Lighting Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Siatom Lighting Product Description

8.19.5 Siatom Lighting Recent Development

8.20 SIATOM Lighting Company

8.20.1 SIATOM Lighting Company Corporation Information

8.20.2 SIATOM Lighting Company Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 SIATOM Lighting Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 SIATOM Lighting Company Product Description

8.20.5 SIATOM Lighting Company Recent Development

8.21 Signify Holding

8.21.1 Signify Holding Corporation Information

8.21.2 Signify Holding Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.21.3 Signify Holding Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Signify Holding Product Description

8.21.5 Signify Holding Recent Development

8.22 SOKOYO

8.22.1 SOKOYO Corporation Information

8.22.2 SOKOYO Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.22.3 SOKOYO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 SOKOYO Product Description

8.22.5 SOKOYO Recent Development

8.23 Solar G

8.23.1 Solar G Corporation Information

8.23.2 Solar G Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.23.3 Solar G Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Solar G Product Description

8.23.5 Solar G Recent Development

8.24 Solar Lighting International

8.24.1 Solar Lighting International Corporation Information

8.24.2 Solar Lighting International Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.24.3 Solar Lighting International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Solar Lighting International Product Description

8.24.5 Solar Lighting International Recent Development

8.25 Su-Kam Power Systems

8.25.1 Su-Kam Power Systems Corporation Information

8.25.2 Su-Kam Power Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.25.3 Su-Kam Power Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 Su-Kam Power Systems Product Description

8.25.5 Su-Kam Power Systems Recent Development

8.26 Suneco Green Energy

8.26.1 Suneco Green Energy Corporation Information

8.26.2 Suneco Green Energy Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.26.3 Suneco Green Energy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 Suneco Green Energy Product Description

8.26.5 Suneco Green Energy Recent Development

8.27 Tenghui OPTO-Electric(Baoding)Technology

8.27.1 Tenghui OPTO-Electric(Baoding)Technology Corporation Information

8.27.2 Tenghui OPTO-Electric(Baoding)Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.27.3 Tenghui OPTO-Electric(Baoding)Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.27.4 Tenghui OPTO-Electric(Baoding)Technology Product Description

8.27.5 Tenghui OPTO-Electric(Baoding)Technology Recent Development

8.28 Wipro Lighting

8.28.1 Wipro Lighting Corporation Information

8.28.2 Wipro Lighting Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.28.3 Wipro Lighting Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.28.4 Wipro Lighting Product Description

8.28.5 Wipro Lighting Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Solar Garden Lights Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Solar Garden Lights Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Solar Garden Lights Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Solar Garden Lights Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Solar Garden Lights Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Solar Garden Lights Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Solar Garden Lights Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Solar Garden Lights Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Solar Garden Lights Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Solar Garden Lights Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Solar Garden Lights Sales Channels

11.2.2 Solar Garden Lights Distributors

11.3 Solar Garden Lights Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Solar Garden Lights Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”