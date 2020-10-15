Commercial Electric Water Heater Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2020 – 2026 | A. O. Smith Corp., Bradford White Corp., Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd.

“

The report titled Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Commercial Electric Water Heater market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Commercial Electric Water Heater market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Commercial Electric Water Heater market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Commercial Electric Water Heater market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Commercial Electric Water Heater report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Commercial Electric Water Heater report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Commercial Electric Water Heater market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Commercial Electric Water Heater market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Commercial Electric Water Heater market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Commercial Electric Water Heater market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Commercial Electric Water Heater market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Market Research Report: A. O. Smith Corp., Bradford White Corp., Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Rinnai Corp, Ferroli, Robert Bosch, Rheem Manufacturing, American Water Heaters, Westinghouse, Hubbell Electric Heater Company, Lochinvar, State Industries, Noritz, HTP Comfort Solutions LLC

Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Market Segmentation by Product: <100 Gallons

≥ 100 Gallons

Tankless



Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Market Segmentation by Application: School

Offices

Government

Hospital

Others



The Commercial Electric Water Heater Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Commercial Electric Water Heater market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Commercial Electric Water Heater market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Commercial Electric Water Heater market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Commercial Electric Water Heater industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Commercial Electric Water Heater market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Commercial Electric Water Heater market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Commercial Electric Water Heater market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Electric Water Heater Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Commercial Electric Water Heater Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 <100 Gallons

1.4.3 ≥ 100 Gallons

1.4.4 Tankless

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 School

1.5.3 Offices

1.5.4 Government

1.5.5 Hospital

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Commercial Electric Water Heater Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Commercial Electric Water Heater Industry

1.6.1.1 Commercial Electric Water Heater Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Commercial Electric Water Heater Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Commercial Electric Water Heater Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Commercial Electric Water Heater Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Commercial Electric Water Heater Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Commercial Electric Water Heater Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Commercial Electric Water Heater Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Commercial Electric Water Heater Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Commercial Electric Water Heater Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Commercial Electric Water Heater Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Commercial Electric Water Heater Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Commercial Electric Water Heater Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Electric Water Heater Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Commercial Electric Water Heater Production by Regions

4.1 Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Commercial Electric Water Heater Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Commercial Electric Water Heater Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Commercial Electric Water Heater Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Commercial Electric Water Heater Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Commercial Electric Water Heater Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Commercial Electric Water Heater Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Commercial Electric Water Heater Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Commercial Electric Water Heater Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Commercial Electric Water Heater Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Commercial Electric Water Heater Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Commercial Electric Water Heater Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Commercial Electric Water Heater Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Commercial Electric Water Heater Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Commercial Electric Water Heater Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Commercial Electric Water Heater Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Commercial Electric Water Heater Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Commercial Electric Water Heater Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Commercial Electric Water Heater Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Commercial Electric Water Heater Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Commercial Electric Water Heater Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Commercial Electric Water Heater Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Commercial Electric Water Heater Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Electric Water Heater Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Electric Water Heater Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Commercial Electric Water Heater Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Commercial Electric Water Heater Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Electric Water Heater Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Electric Water Heater Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Commercial Electric Water Heater Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 A. O. Smith Corp.

8.1.1 A. O. Smith Corp. Corporation Information

8.1.2 A. O. Smith Corp. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 A. O. Smith Corp. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 A. O. Smith Corp. Product Description

8.1.5 A. O. Smith Corp. Recent Development

8.2 Bradford White Corp.

8.2.1 Bradford White Corp. Corporation Information

8.2.2 Bradford White Corp. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Bradford White Corp. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Bradford White Corp. Product Description

8.2.5 Bradford White Corp. Recent Development

8.3 Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd.

8.3.1 Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

8.3.2 Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd. Product Description

8.3.5 Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd. Recent Development

8.4 Midea Group Co. Ltd.

8.4.1 Midea Group Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

8.4.2 Midea Group Co. Ltd. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Midea Group Co. Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Midea Group Co. Ltd. Product Description

8.4.5 Midea Group Co. Ltd. Recent Development

8.5 Rinnai Corp

8.5.1 Rinnai Corp Corporation Information

8.5.2 Rinnai Corp Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Rinnai Corp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Rinnai Corp Product Description

8.5.5 Rinnai Corp Recent Development

8.6 Ferroli

8.6.1 Ferroli Corporation Information

8.6.2 Ferroli Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Ferroli Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Ferroli Product Description

8.6.5 Ferroli Recent Development

8.7 Robert Bosch

8.7.1 Robert Bosch Corporation Information

8.7.2 Robert Bosch Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Robert Bosch Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Robert Bosch Product Description

8.7.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

8.8 Rheem Manufacturing

8.8.1 Rheem Manufacturing Corporation Information

8.8.2 Rheem Manufacturing Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Rheem Manufacturing Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Rheem Manufacturing Product Description

8.8.5 Rheem Manufacturing Recent Development

8.9 American Water Heaters

8.9.1 American Water Heaters Corporation Information

8.9.2 American Water Heaters Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 American Water Heaters Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 American Water Heaters Product Description

8.9.5 American Water Heaters Recent Development

8.10 Westinghouse

8.10.1 Westinghouse Corporation Information

8.10.2 Westinghouse Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Westinghouse Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Westinghouse Product Description

8.10.5 Westinghouse Recent Development

8.11 Hubbell Electric Heater Company

8.11.1 Hubbell Electric Heater Company Corporation Information

8.11.2 Hubbell Electric Heater Company Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Hubbell Electric Heater Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Hubbell Electric Heater Company Product Description

8.11.5 Hubbell Electric Heater Company Recent Development

8.12 Lochinvar

8.12.1 Lochinvar Corporation Information

8.12.2 Lochinvar Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Lochinvar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Lochinvar Product Description

8.12.5 Lochinvar Recent Development

8.13 State Industries

8.13.1 State Industries Corporation Information

8.13.2 State Industries Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 State Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 State Industries Product Description

8.13.5 State Industries Recent Development

8.14 Noritz

8.14.1 Noritz Corporation Information

8.14.2 Noritz Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Noritz Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Noritz Product Description

8.14.5 Noritz Recent Development

8.15 HTP Comfort Solutions LLC

8.15.1 HTP Comfort Solutions LLC Corporation Information

8.15.2 HTP Comfort Solutions LLC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 HTP Comfort Solutions LLC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 HTP Comfort Solutions LLC Product Description

8.15.5 HTP Comfort Solutions LLC Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Commercial Electric Water Heater Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Commercial Electric Water Heater Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Commercial Electric Water Heater Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Commercial Electric Water Heater Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Commercial Electric Water Heater Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Commercial Electric Water Heater Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Commercial Electric Water Heater Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Commercial Electric Water Heater Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Commercial Electric Water Heater Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Commercial Electric Water Heater Sales Channels

11.2.2 Commercial Electric Water Heater Distributors

11.3 Commercial Electric Water Heater Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Commercial Electric Water Heater Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”