Elder Care Services Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Forecasts to 2026

Elder care service providers are continuously growing due to rising number of older patients suffering from disabilities and improving day care facilities. Hence, companies are more focused in wireless connectivity and advanced devices to deliver healthcare services. In order to meet customer needs, elder care service companies are entering into various private care centres because older people tend to choose living in care facilities with specialized services requirements, which are provided in private care centres. Chronic conditions of elderly and preventive care technology are opening up niche markets. Moreover, the driving factor of such day care facilities is the overall cost of the setup, which is comparatively less than hospitalization. The day care facility is provided for 10-12 hours a day and is also expected to fuel elder care services market growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Few factors driving the growth of global elder care services market include increase in healthcare expenditure, increasing adoption of elder home care services, government funding for aged care services and well-developed infrastructure with wide-range of services. Also, rising number of elderly patients suffering from disabilities and high dependency ratio of elderly over younger population is likely to fuel the elder care services market over 20182026

In 2018, the global Elder Care Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Elder Care Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Elder Care Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Home-Based Care

Community-Based Care

Institutional Care

Market segment by Application, split into

Community

Gerocomium

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

