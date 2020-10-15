Endocrine Testing Market Growth Trends, In-depth Analysis, Business Strategies, and Growth Rate

TMR’s report on the global endocrine testing market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global endocrine testing market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global endocrine testing market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global endocrine testing market.

Global Endocrine Testing Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global endocrine testing market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, rise in prevalence of endocrine and metabolic disorders to escalate the growth of global endocrine testing market. Moreover, rising cases of diabetes are expected to fuel growth of the endocrine testing market

According to the report, the global endocrine testing market was valued at US$ 5.5 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2027

High costs involved in research and development activities for understanding several cellular mechanisms stimulated by hormones and subsequent commercialization of the tests pose a challenging task for the endocrine testing manufacturers. This in turn results in high cost of monitoring and diagnosis of hormone secretion levels in the body. For instance, Roche developed lab automation systems in the year 2013 and invested around USD 11.6 billion for research and development activities in the financial year 2019. Also, Abbott Laboratories invested around 6% – 7% of their total revenue in research and development of the novel technologies and products. This results in high cost of the end product thereby leading to high cost of diagnostic technologies that negatively impacts the market growth.

Key Players of Endocrine Testing Report:

This report profiles major players in the global endocrine testing market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

The global endocrine testing market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a number of international as well as regional players

Leading players operating in the global endocrine testing market are

Agilent Technologies,

F-Hoffmann La Roche Ltd

AB SCIEX,

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

DiaSorin S.p.A

Beckman Coulter Inc

Siemens Healthineers and bioMerieux

