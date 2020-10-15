E Sports Market Growing at a CAGR of 18.58 % | Current and Future Demand | Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., King.com, Vivendi, Bethesda Softworks LLC, Bungie, Inc

E Sports marketing research report provides a comprehensive study on production capability, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. The readers can realize this report terribly useful in understanding the E Sports market exhaustive. This market Report cowl strategic identification of key players within the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. the {information} and also the information concerning the E Sports business area unit taken from reliable sources like websites, annual reports of the businesses, journals, et al and were checked and valid by the market consultants.

The Global eSports Market is expected to reach USD 3047.1 billion by 2025 from USD 779.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.58% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis Riot Games , HI-REZ STUDIOS, INC. , Activision, BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. , Electronic Arts Inc., Activision Publishing, Inc. , infinity ward, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., King.com, Vivendi, Bethesda Softworks LLC, Bungie, Inc, KONAMI, GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc, Kabam, Inc., Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Zynga Inc., GAMEVIL Inc. Wargaming Public , PandaScore, ESP.bet, Unikrn and many more.

Global ESports Market: Segment Analysis

By Revenue Streams (Media Rights (Subscription & Online Advertisement ), Tickets And Merchandise, Sponsorship & Direct Advertisement, And Publisher Fees),

Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

What are the major market growth drivers?

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for video games and growing awareness about eSports.

Betting & fantasy site are increasing demand in eSports market.

Rising demand for investments from sponsors and advertisers.

Difficulty in managing all the fraudulent betting.

Lack of outdoor sports considerations.

Key questions answered in the Global ESports Market report include:

What will be ESports market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide ESports market?

Who are the key players in the world ESports industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the ESports market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the ESports industry?

