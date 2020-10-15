Fresh Pumpkin Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“Fresh Pumpkin Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Fresh Pumpkin manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Due to high nutrient and mineral content, the usage of pumpkin seeds as snacks has increased, which in turn, increased the demand for pumpkins. Farmers viewed pumpkins as a profitable opportunity, due to which the pumpkin market expanded drastically, with China dominating the global pumpkin production. China has a high level of domestic production, most of which is consumed to meet its local demand. The United States is the top importer of pumpkins, with Mexico being the top exporter to the United States. The market report also presents the segmentation by geography.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The United States Dominates the Fresh Pumpkin Import
The United States is the top importer of pumpkins, with Mexico being the top exporter to the United States. The major exporters to the United States are Mexico, Canada, New Zealand, and Guatemala. However, the strong domestic production is fluctuating imports from other countries.
China Dominates the Fresh Pumpkin Market in Terms of Production
The Chinese pumpkin market is growing at a steady pace. Nearly half of the global pumpkin production is from China, but it consumes most of its domestic production. In order to promote vegetable production, the Chinese government has launched several vegetable programs, which are driving the growth of the market in this region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
