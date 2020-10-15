Nutraceuticals Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Nutraceuticals Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Nutraceuticals manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
The nutraceutical market is segmented into functional food, functional beverage, and dietary supplement. The functional food segment is further categorized as cereal, bakery and confectionery, dairy, snacks, and other functional foods. The other functional foods category includes functional fats and oils, meat, and baby food. Functional beverages is sub-segmented as energy drinks, sports drinks, fortified juice, dairy and dairy alternative beverages, and other functional beverages. The other functional beverages include RTD tea, coffee, and enhanced water. Dietary supplements are categorized as vitamins, minerals, botanicals, enzymes, fatty acids, proteins, and other dietary supplements. The other dietary supplements include probiotics, prebiotics, flavonoids, flavones, carotenoids, beta carotene, etc.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increased Demand In Developing Regions
Developing countries have a higher prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), like cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular ailments, and lung disorders. Therefore, the demand for nutraceuticals is expected to rise in these nations. The gradually increasing healthcare expenditure will also augment the demand for nutraceuticals across the emerging nations. Nutraceuticals can be an opportunity for economic growth for many developing countries endowed with rich biodiversity and traditional knowledge of the health effects of certain indigenous plant species. The market records plenty of opportunities from within the emerging markets, not just in China and Brazil, but in other Asia-Pacific and South American countries as well. In order to succeed, key players need to emphasize more on product research activities focusing on local consumers, thereby differentiating themselves from their competitors.
Functional Beverages Remain the Fastest Growing Segment
Functional beverages improve hydration, prevent and help to address health conditions, aid athletic performance, and contribute to the nutritional well-being. Over the years, FF (fortified and functional) beverages have become specific and are tailored according to the health benefits, gender, and age. This diversification, in conjunction with the increased distribution channels, continues to fuel the consumer demand. There is a growing demand for immunity drinks, which can be attributed to the consumers’ desire for products that build up their defenses. Energy drink is the largest segment in terms of revenue. However, RTD tea, coffee, and enhanced water are the fastest growing sub-segments among the other functional beverages.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Nutraceuticals Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Functional Food
5.1.1.1 Cereal
5.1.1.2 Bakery and Confectionary
5.1.1.3 Dairy
5.1.1.4 Snack
5.1.1.5 Other Functional Foods
5.1.2 Functional Beverage
5.1.2.1 Energy Drink
5.1.2.2 Sports Drink
5.1.2.3 Fortified Juice
5.1.2.4 Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage
5.1.2.5 Other Functional Beverages
5.1.3 Dietary Supplements
5.1.3.1 Vitamins
5.1.3.2 Minerals
5.1.3.3 Botanicals
5.1.3.4 Enzyme
5.1.3.5 Fatty Acids
5.1.3.6 Proteins
5.1.3.7 Other Dietary Supplements
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Sweden
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Italy
5.2.2.7 Russia
5.2.2.8 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 South Africa
5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Key Strategies Adopted
6.2 Most Active Analysis
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 PepsiCo
6.4.2 General Mills Inc.
6.4.3 Nestle
6.4.4 Kellogg Co.
6.4.5 Herbalife International of America Inc.
6.4.6 Nature’s Bounty Inc.
6.4.7 Pfizer
6.4.8 Amway
6.4.9 Red Bull
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
