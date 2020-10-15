Categories
Ceramic Tiles Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

Ceramic Tiles

Ceramic Tiles Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Ceramic Tiles manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the Global Ceramic Tiles Market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, Significant changes in market dynamics and market overview is covered in the report. The report also features the qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

Top Players Are:

  • Mohawk Industries, Inc.
  • Florida Tile Inc.
  • Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.P.A
  • China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
  • British Ceramic Tile
  • Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti S.p.A
  • Porcelanosa Grupo
  • RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C
  • Kajaria Ceramics
  • Dal
  • Tile Corporation *

    Market Overview:

  • The global ceramic tiles market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2018 to 2024.
  • – Increasing construction spending is the key factor in driving the ceramic tiles market globally.
  • – China, Japan, and India construction business are experiencing robust growth owing to boost industry growth in the Asia-Pacific market, as well as global market. Rising disposable income and high population other factors which are posi1icly Influencing the construction sector so as the ceramic tiles market.
  • – The advancements in digital printing technology are being increased by the vendors to provide ceramic tiles with a wide range of design aesthetics.
  • – The ceramics tiles market is accounting for about 80% of the Non-resilient flooring market.
  • – However, governmental regulations pertaining to the carbon emissions in the production of ceramic tiles hamper market growth.
  • – Ceramic tiles are widely applicable in residential and commercial buildings, owing to their durability and crack resistance nature. Protective coatings on ceramic tiles offer high water resistance, stain protection, and clea

    Key Market Trends:

    Global Consumption of Ceramic Tiles

    – Global consumption of ceramic tiles is consistently increased against the backdrop of post-crisis recovery of the global economy and growth of construction in Asia-Pacific. Prior, the market fluctuated slightly, remaining stable on the whole. As a result, the consumption of ceramic tiles increased significantly over recent years.
    – Asia-Pacific dominated the consumption of ceramic tile in 2017, accounting the major percentage of the global market. Asia-Pacific’s leadership is due to high construction volumes amid strong economic growth and a large population.
    – Ceramic tiles are extensively used in new residential as well as in home improvement activities. Furthermore, ceramic tiles are used in commercial applications such as malls and shopping centers as well as work and office spaces.
    Global Production of Ceramic Tiles

    – Over the years, Asian countries saw a significant increase in the production of ceramic tiles. In 2008, Asia produced three times the volume of tiles manufactured in the European Union.
    – In Asia, the ceramic tile production rose at an average annual rate of 6.8% from 2008 to 2017. The region accounts large percentage of global ceramic tiles market.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Detailed TOC of Ceramic Tiles Market Report 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Drivers
    4.3 Restraints
    4.4 Trends Shaping the Global Ceramic Tiles Market
    4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis
    4.7 Challenges of the Global Ceramic Tiles Market
    4.8 Recent Developments in the Market
    4.9 Technological Innovations

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product
    5.1.1 Floor Tiles
    5.1.2 Wall Tiles
    5.1.3 Vitrified Tile
    5.1.4 Industrial Tile
    5.1.5 Other Tiles
    5.2 By Application
    5.2.1 Residential
    5.2.2 Commercial
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2 South America
    5.3.3 Europe
    5.3.4 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Mohawk Industries, Inc.
    6.1.2 Florida Tile Inc.
    6.1.3 Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.P.A
    6.1.4 China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
    6.1.5 British Ceramic Tile
    6.1.6 Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti S.p.A
    6.1.7 Porcelanosa Grupo
    6.1.8 RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C
    6.1.9 Kajaria Ceramics
    6.1.10 Dal-Tile Corporation *

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL CERAMIC TILES MARKET

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    9 APPENDIX

