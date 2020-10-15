Tantalum Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Tantalum Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Tantalum manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Tantalum market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Growth of the Electronics Industry

– Tantalum is a vital chemical element used in the manufacturing of capacitors that are used in a wide range of electronics products, like smartphones, computers, and other consumer electronic devices. It is also used to create high-power resistors, which are commonly used in heavy duty equipment, across various industries.

– Tantalums are widely used in the electronics industry, in powder and in wire form, for capacitors. As the electronics market is moving toward greater miniaturization, the tantalum capacitor is favored for space-sensitive and high-end applications in telecommunications, implantable medical devices, data storage, etc.

– The innovation and adoption of high-end technologies, automation, computerized data recording, collection and scrutinizing practices, and other such advanced techniques in the industries worldwide, have led to the increase in demand for electronic devices (such as computers, automated machines, security systems, and others) from the industrial sector, in the last decades.

– Today, technology-driven transformation, such as rolling out of LTE/4G networks, Internet of Things (IoT) services, is boosting the service sector’s growth worldwide, which, in turn, has increased the demand for electronic devices and appliances, such as laptops, computers, air conditioners, and others.

– The aforementioned growth in the electronics market is likely to increase the demand for tantalum in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific had the highest share in the market, accounting for a share of approximately 40% of the global market, in 2018. The Asia-Pacific market is primarily driven by the increase in the demand from end-user industries, including electronics, aerospace, and medical equipment.

– China is the largest consumer of tantalum in Asia-Pacific. The Chinese tantalum market is highly competitive. Capacitors and high-end military applications are the key consumption areas for tantalum in the country.

– The country has vigorously advocated localization of high-end military products and reduced dependence on imported products for strategic security and cost control considerations, providing a favorable environment policy and superiority for the domestic military tantalum capacitor industry.

– In the domestic market, there is no significant market access difference between international manufacturers and domestic manufacturers. The international tantalum capacitor manufacturers, represented by American Vishay, KEMET, and AVX, have mastered and accumulated the core technologies and key materials of tantalum capacitors. The imported industrial grade tantalum capacitor products used in some projects are likely to be replaced by domestic tantalum capacitor products. The market share of domestic tantalum capacitors is expected to continue rising in the next three to five years.

– The large market size coupled with the huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in the expansion of the tantalum market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

