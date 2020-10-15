Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Medical Gases and Equipment Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Medical Gases and Equipment manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, medical gases and equipment are defined as gases and equipment, which are used for therapeutic diagnosis and curative purposes, as well as for pharmaceutical and biotechnology research. The market is segmented by product type, end user, and geography.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Oxygen Segment, under Product Type, is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment over the Forecast PeriodThe oxygen gas is expected to be the fastest growing segment, as it provides a base for all modern anesthetic techniques and life support for artificially ventilated patients. The rising incidence of chronic diseases and road accidents across the world are major factors boosting the growth of the market. The patients admitted in intensive care units and ambulatory care for various types of surgeries require oxygen gas for life support. The oxygen supply sources are divided into two categories, namely, bulk oxygen systems and cylinder-manifold-supply systems. According to the estimates of Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), in 2017, there were 34,247 motor vehicle crashes in the United States, leading to around 37,133 deaths. Thus, owing to the rising cases of road accidents, there may be a huge demand for oxygen in various life care settings. Thus, due to the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to witness high growth rate over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share in the Market

North America is held a major share for the medical gases and equipment market, and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. This steady growth rate is majorly attributed to the increasing use of medical gases and equipment in the management of various respiratory diseases, such as COPD and asthma. The growing incidences of COPD, asthma, and other medical conditions, such as cardiovascular and lifestyle diseases, are expected to drive the demand for medical gases and equipment in the United States, during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the incidence rate of COPD in the United States was 44.3 per 100,000, in 2014. Presence of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, especially intensive care units, well-established medical gas market, a high prevalence of patients with respiratory disorders, and growing geriatric population have contributed to the largest share of the US market, in the global market. In the United States, the medical gases sector is in the middle of a shift in standards, analysis, and delivery procedures, which results from the current increase in the use of home oxygen therapy, to the modernization of medical gas standards and the means of supply.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

