Heavy Equipment Lubricants Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Heavy Equipment Lubricants Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Heavy Equipment Lubricants manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Heavy Equipment Lubricants market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275295

Top Players Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275295

Key Market Trends:

Greases to Witness Steady Growth

– Greases used in the heavy equipment lubricants are expected to witness consistent growth in the coming years. This can be attributed to the increasing demand from the growing construction industry, majorly in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions.

– Governments in countries, such as China and India are introducing new projects for the development of infrastructure, along with providing incentives for growth in FDI. The construction industry in Qatar is growing at a strong rate with booming public infrastructure sector.

– The FIFA World Cup 2022 is expected to create a huge potential for the heavy equipment and machinery used in the country. Kuwait, Algeria, and Morocco have a similar trend of moderately high growth rate during the forecast period. Iran is also expected to have higher growth in the construction sector, with an average growth rate, during the forecast period. The lifting of international sanctions has given a boost to the infrastructure activities in the country with an easier trade-off.

– Overall, the demand for greases is anticipated to grow with the growing end-user industries.

China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Market

– In 2018, China’s lubricants market amounted to about 7.2 million tons, making it the world’s largest lubricant demanding country. Indias lubricant market amounted to 1.6 million tons, followed by Japan 1.3 million ton.

– China has spent around USD 570 billion on railway projects, between 2013 to 2017. Between 2013 and 2017, 29,400 km of new tracks were built in the country. The country has spent about USD 106 billion in 2018 on railway projects, to continue building the leading rail system in the world.

– The Chinese government has announced its plans to spend about USD 120 billion on railway projects in 2019, of which, a major allocation is for high-speed rail systems.

– In the real estate sector, China has shown volatile growth. Nevertheless the country has seen substantial development in rail & road infrastructure by the Chinese government (in order to withstand the demand stemming from the growing industrial and service sectors) has resulted in significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in the recent years, in turn, driving the consumption of heavy equipment lubricants.

– In recent years, the entry of major construction players (from the European Union) in China has further fuelled the growth of heavy equipment lubricants market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275295

Detailed TOC of Heavy Equipment Lubricants Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Manufacturing Sector in Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Growing Usage of High-performance Lubricants

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Shifting Focus Towards Dry Machining & Minimum Quantity Lubrication

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Engine Oil

5.1.2 Transmission & Hydraulic Fluids

5.1.3 General Industrial Oils

5.1.4 Gear Oil

5.1.5 Greases

5.1.6 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Construction

5.2.2 Mining

5.2.3 Agriculture

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Phillipines

5.3.1.6 Indonesia

5.3.1.7 Malaysia

5.3.1.8 Thailand

5.3.1.9 Vietnam

5.3.1.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Turkey

5.3.3.7 Spain

5.3.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Chile

5.3.4.4 Colombia

5.3.4.5 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 Iran

5.3.5.3 Iraq

5.3.5.4 UAE

5.3.5.5 Kuwait

5.3.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.6 Africa

5.3.6.1 Egypt

5.3.6.2 South Africa

5.3.6.3 Nigeria

5.3.6.4 Algeria

5.3.6.5 Morocco

5.3.6.6 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BP p.l.c

6.4.2 Chevron U.S.A. Inc.

6.4.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

6.4.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.5 FUCHS

6.4.6 Gazprom Neft PJSC

6.4.7 Gulf Oil Corporation Limited

6.4.8 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

6.4.10 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

6.4.11 Lukoil

6.4.12 Quepet Lubricants

6.4.13 Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

6.4.14 Total

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Industrial Growth in Middle East & Africa

7.2 Increase in the Exploration of Natural Gas

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin Market, Medical Breathable Tape Market, Loratadine API Market

Video Conferencing Equipment Market, Sulphonated Napthalene Formaldehyde Market, Enterprise Database Management System (DBMS) Market

Single-Use Medical Device Reprocessing Market, Smartphone Sensors Market, PE Film Shaped Liners Market

Coatings for Merchant Ships Market, Centralized Lubrication System Market, Bale Netwrap Market

Performance Materials Market, Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market, Monocalcium Phosphate (Mcp) Market

Valve Bag Market, Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension Market, Diesel Generator Sets Market