Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Power Generation Industry to Dominate the Market
– In 2018, the power generation industry dominated the zero liquid discharge systems market.
– Water management is given high priority by power plant owners, and implementing ZLD can eliminate the discharge of wastewater.
– Zero liquid discharge is particularly relevant for the steam electric power industry, as coal-fired power plants have a large water demand and water discharge is more challenging.
– Around 70% of the total electricity generated in China comes from coal-fired power plants. Most of the thermal power plants in China are located in water-scarce regions. This conflict between energy demand and water deficit demands the use of ZLD in China.
– Hence, owing to the aforementioned factors, the power generation industry is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
Asia-Pacific ZLD systems market is witnessing significant growth owing to high demand from countries like India and China.
– There are several government regulations made in China and India to install ZLD systems and reduce water pollution by implementing water treatment techniques.
– The Indian government issued a policy to install ZLD facilities in all textile plants which generates more than 25 m3 wastewater per day.
– The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in India has also released Guidelines on techno-economic feasibility of implementation of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) for water polluting industries.
– Owing to the aforementioned reasons Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Freshwater
4.1.2 Rising Expenses for Wastewater Disposal
4.1.3 More Stringent Regulations for Wastewater Disposal
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Capital and Energy Cost of Technology
4.2.2 Others
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Technology
5.1.1 Thermal-based
5.1.2 Membrane-based
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Power
5.2.2 Oil & Gas
5.2.3 Metallurgy & Mining
5.2.4 Chemicals & Petrochemicals
5.2.5 Pharmaceutical
5.2.6 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 France
5.3.3.3 United Kingdom
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1
6.4.2 Veolia
6.4.3 SUEZ
6.4.4 Aquatech International LLC
6.4.5 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
6.4.6 SafBon
6.4.7 Petro Sep Corporation
6.4.8 IDE Technologies
6.4.9 Oasys Water
6.4.10 Saltworks Technologies Inc.
6.4.11 Aquarion AG
6.4.12 Praj Industries
6.4.13 H2O GmbH
6.4.14 GEA Group
6.4.15 Thermax Global
6.4.16 ENCON Evaporators
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 More Investments in the Deployment of ZLD Systems
