Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, circulating tumor cells (CTC) refer to the tumor cells that circulate inside the body through the blood circulatory system and lymphatic system. Factors, such as the high prevalence of cancer, advancements in biomedical imaging and bioengineering technology, and increased demand for preventive medicine, with the need for companion diagnostics, drive the circulating tumor cell market globally. The market is segmented by technology, application, and geography.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Negative Enrichment is the Segment by CTC Enrichment Methods is Expected to Dominate the Market

In case of the positive enrichment methods it cannot isolate CTCs depending on heterogeneous properties, but negative enrichment methods can isolate heterogeneous and intact CTCs by specifically eliminating blood cells. The rising prevalence of the various types of cancer is expected to drive the overall growth of the market. The analysis of circulating tumor cells is an increasing interest for monitoring disease progression or response to treatment, specifically as a companion diagnostic for new anticancer drugs, and for research into the mechanisms of disease progression. In addition, negative enrichment has advantages over positive enrichment in isolating CTCs owing to which the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

In 2018, as per the American Cancer Society, above 15.5% of Americans had a history of cancer by 2016, of which a majority have been diagnosed in the past two years. The highest number of new cases are being reported, such as respiratory system, breast, genital system, and urinary system, with about 1.7 million new cases being reported in 2018. Based on healthcare expenditure, the United States is among the major countries across the world, which spends about 17.1% of its total GDP on healthcare. The expenditure for cancer patients is mostly in breast, lung, and colon and rectum cancers. The United States has one of the highly successful products approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CellSearch Circulating Tumor Cell Kit. The product has reimbursement facility through various public and private payers in several states of the country, such as Cigna Government Services, Noridian, and United HealthCare, amongst others. Several universities across the United States, have relied on CTCs applications to advance the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine. Thus, owing to the all above-mentioned factors the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Advancements in Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering Technology

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Preventive Medicine and Companion Diagnostics

4.2.3 Growing Prevalence of Cancer

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Technical Difficulties in Detection and Characterization of CTCs Associated with High Cost of Diagnosis

4.3.2 Lack of Awarness and Unwillingness for the Adoption of Advanced CTC Technologioes

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 CTC Enrichment Methods

5.1.1.1 Positive Enrichment

5.1.1.2 Negative Enrichment

5.1.1.3 Others

5.1.2 CTC Detection Methods

5.1.2.1 Immunocytochemical Technology

5.1.2.2 Molecular (RNA) based Technology

5.1.2.3 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Multiple Chromosome Abnormalities

5.2.2 RNA Profiling

5.2.3 Protein Expression

5.2.4 Cellular Communication

5.2.5 Other

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc

6.1.2 Aviva Biosciences

6.1.3 Biocept Inc

6.1.4 Creatv Micro Tech, Inc.

6.1.5 LungLife AI, Inc.

6.1.6 Menarini Silicon Biosystems

6.1.7 Miltenyi Biotec

6.1.8 Precision For Medicine, formerly ApoCell,

6.1.9 Qiagen NV

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

