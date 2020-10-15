Pet Food Packaging Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Pet Food Packaging Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Pet Food Packaging manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Pet food customers not only are looking for packaging that will keep their products fresh and long lasting but clean and free contamination. Rising concerns over their nutritional intake are leading to a rising in the manufacturing of a variety of pet food and boosting demand for advanced material for pet food packaging. The world’s largest pet food markets are in the United States, France, Japan, and Germany, accounting for over half of the sales in pet food.

Top Players Are:

Amcor Limited

American Packaging Corporation

Ampac Packaging

Ball Corporation

Bemis Company

Coveris Holdings

Crown Holdings

MeadWestvaco Corporation

Mondi Group

Sonoco Products

Silgan Holdings

Berry Plastics Market Overview:

The pet food packaging market was valued at USD 9.29 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 12.90 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.79% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Animal lovers are demanding the products, which are attractive, informative, and protective as any other food product. Moreover, FDA regulations for pet food products have improved over the years and are similar to human foods. Manufacturers are focusing on providing consumers want such as intelligent packaging for pet food. Thus the labeling of these pet food products is creating a positive outlook on pet food packaging market.

– The pet food packaging market is gaining traction due to factors such as growing adoption of a pet as a companion coupled with increasing awareness about maintaining pet’s health among the owners. The rising concerns about the health of pets are boosting the adoption of the spill-proof and advanced pet food packaging to maintain and quality of pet food packaging.